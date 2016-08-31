Richard Dreyfuss To Play Albert Einstein At TheaterWorks

Academy Award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss will star as Albert Einstein in a TheaterWorks production of the play "Relativity" this fall.

The show will open the TheaterWorks 2016-17 season, running Oct. 7 through Nov. 13. The dates for the show have changed since it was first announced over the summer.

Dreyfuss won his Oscar for "The Goodbye Girl" and was nominated for another for "Mr. Holland's Opus." He has appeared in nearly 60 movies, including "Jaws," "American Graffiti," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "Down and Out in Beverly Hills." His live stage work has included Broadway productions of the comedy "Sly Fox" and the political drama "Death and the Maiden." He starred in "A Day in the Death of Joe Egg" at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven in 1981.

In recent years Dreyfuss has become involved in civics education, creating the Dreyfuss Initiative to "encourage, revive, elevate and enhance the teaching of civics in American schools."

"Relativity" was written by Mark St. Germain, whose plays "Freud's Last Session," "Dancing Lessons" and "Becoming Dr. Ruth" have all been done at TheaterWorks. "Relativity" concerns the mystery surrounding Einstein's daughter Leiserl, born in 1902. In the play, a reporter confronts the great physicist with questions about what happened to the child.

"Relativity" is being given a "rolling world premiere" by the National New Play Network, with four regional theaters successively hosting the same production of the play. TheaterWorks will be doing its own production, directed by the theater's producing artistic director Rob Ruggiero.

A TheaterWorks spokesperson says St. Germain will be making "significant revisions" to his script for the Hartford production. Whether the play will move on from Hartford to New York has not been confirmed. Other TheaterWorks shows featuring well-known stars have made that move, including Valerie Harper in "The Dragon and the Pearl" and Kathleen Turner in "High."

The other two members of the TheaterWorks "Relativity" cast have not been announced.

TICKETS TO "RELATIVITY" are $50 to $75. Student Rush and group-rate deals are available. TheaterWorks also offers season subscriptions. 860-527-7838 or theaterworkshartford.org.