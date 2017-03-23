Long Wharf's 'Smart People' Drowns In Its Own Elitism

The allegedly smart people in "Smart People," Lydia Diamond's provocative play at the Long Wharf Theatre through April 9, aren't just "smart." They're smarmy people, smitten people, sharp people, super-informed people and occasionally small-minded people. Above all they're self-confident, incredibly articulate people. They're part people, part political-science thesis.

"Smart People" is full of comedowns, rude assumptions and insults, but the characters can withstand nearly all the verbal onslaughts because they have found their callings and they know themselves. Any of them can make a major pronouncement about the sad condition of humankind at the drop of a hat. These are not all just opinions.

One of the characters, a tenured Harvard neuro-psychiatrist named Brian White (Peter O'Connor), has apparently determined beyond dispute that white people are biologically prone to racism. His findings are affecting how he is seen at the university. It doesn't help that he's a hothead. O'Connor plays him — smartly! — with an insufferable scruffy self-righteousness. But, then, all the characters in "Smart People" have their shouty, gone-too-far moments.

Besides White, there's the Harvard-educated actress Valerie Johnston (Tiffany Nichole Greene), Harvard Medical School surgical intern Jackson (Sullivan Jones), and the tenured psychology professor Ginny Yang (Ka-Ling Cheung). They all enumerate the ways they wish they were not perceived. These are all strong roles, and strong performers, but they often have to upstage each other to get heard.

In order to question social stereotypes, the play has to embrace some of them. The characters are youthful and attractive and easily sexually attracted to each other.

Playwright Lydia Diamond, who received a fellowship from Harvard's Radcliffe for Advanced Study that helped her finish writing "Smart People," also teaches at Boston University. Much of "Smart People" is contrived and melodramatic, but Diamond is expert at capturing the speech and attitudes of certain academic types. This play talks about race, but what it also shows is an absorbing level of intellectual elitism.

Director Desdemona Chiang, using the wide, not-deep Long Wharf Stage II stage, finds her own visual way of doing what Diamond's script does: switching from uncluttered clinical speechmaking to messy baggage-laden emotional outbursts. A lot of the dialogue is delivered front and center. The actors sometimes indulge in direct monologues, treating the audience as if they are a room full of college students, or a meeting of professors, or a psychiatric patient. But when the characters interact, there's a lot of close contact, undressing and sexuality.

To underscore its interest in 21st-century race relations, the play is set during Barack Obama's first campaign for president in 2007-08. That ends up being too pat a framework. The themes are clear enough.

Personally, I don't need all the drama and the emotions and the character work. I think Diamond undercuts some of her arguments by having important debates turn into personal attacks. Too much of the play is concerned with getting the characters to interact naturally, deciding how they will hook up, then having them get into fights.

"Smart People" has some smart points to make about racism — the institutionalized kind, the internalized kind, and many other kinds. There's a thought-provoking display of posters about race inequality and white privilege in the Stage II lobby. But with all its plot contrivances, breakdowns, sex scenes and suspenseful subplots that go nowhere, "Smart People" is ultimately too smart for its own good.

SMART PEOPLE by Lydia Diamond, directed by Desdemona Chiang, continues through April 9 at Long Wharf Theatre Stage II, 222 Sargent Drive, New Haven. Performances are Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. on March 9 and 26; with added 2 p.m. Wednesday matinees on March 29 and April 5 and 7 p.m. $34.50 to $89.50. 203-787-4282 and longwharf.org.