'Queens For A Year' Fights To Find Its Voice

The biggest battle being fought by "Queens for a Year" is over what kind of play it wants to be.

The world premiere of T.D. Mitchell's drama, which opens the 2016-17 season at Hartford Stage, is at its best when it challenges assumptions about women in the military. One of the myths it deflates is the idea that female officers are a recent phenomenon.

The action — and there is a great deal of action — enters around a family where five generations of women have served. Molly, a second lieutenant in the Marines, is helping a private first class, Amanda Lewis, deal with a disturbing issue. Both women are in their early 20s. They spend several days with Molly's grandmother (also named Molly, and a retired gunnery sergeant), aunt and great-grandmother (both named Lucy and both former corporals) and, late in the play, her civilian mother.

It's an accomplished, familiar cast, even though every cast member is making her or his Hartford Stage debut. Vanessa Butler is well-known to Hartford audiences for her work with HartBeat Ensemble, where she co-starred in "Jimmy and Lorraine" and the musical "Gross Domestic Product." You might know Mary Bacon from the recent TheaterWorks adoption drama "The Call." Charlotte Maier has done Tennessee Williams plays in Westport and the Berkshires. Most of the players — Maier, Heidi Armbruster and Alice Cannon round out the family, with Sarah Nicole Deaver as their wide-eyed young visitor — have big Broadway and off-Broadway credits. They fall effortlessly into a smooth ensemble style.

A couple of other performers, Jamie Rezanour and Mat Hostetler, handle a slew of small roles, all in uniform. Hostetler is the only male actor in the show, and it's easy to ask if his presence is even necessary. One could also wonder if the many between-scenes shoutings of coarse, sexist military marching songs help or hinder the drama.

Queens For A Year T. Charles Erickson Jamie Rezanour, left, and Sarah Nicole Deaver. Jamie Rezanour, left, and Sarah Nicole Deaver. (T. Charles Erickson) (T. Charles Erickson)

"Queens for a Year" is strongest as a family drama, and weakest when it brings the war home to the farmhouse where some of these women live. Without giving away any of the suspense, some very big decisions are made, and some very big secrets are kept. When combined with the sudden amping-up of the onstage energy, it all leads to an explosive, yet not very satisfying, ending. The articulate, thoughtful dialogue of the first act is undone.

Much of the play is horrific and disturbing. Desensitization to violence is unappealing, regardless of gender or circumstance. Yet "Queens for a Year" is happily enlivened with considerable humor as its main characters get to know each other. There's even an Andrews Sisters-style dance routine. Lucie Tiberghien's production also piles on visual effects, abrupt scene changes and different performance styles. Daniel Conway's set design must be both realistic (for the homestead scenes) and abstract (for the military interpolations). If the creative team believes that these in-between moments add variety and context to the story, they should be assured that the central storyline of "Queens of the Year" is strong enough without the unpredictable shifts, changing volumes and wandering subplots.

Queens For A Year T. Charles Erickson Charlotte Maier, left, Vanessa Butler and Heidi Armbruster. Charlotte Maier, left, Vanessa Butler and Heidi Armbruster. (T. Charles Erickson) (T. Charles Erickson)

The play operates a high-energy level. Some of the comedy moments bring loud guffaws. The military exercises seem credibly grueling. The characters face moments of extreme anxiety, excruciating humiliation and sheer terror.

In its world premiere production, "Queens for a Year" is still fighting to find a style, a voice and some clarity. It loudly drives home points that it has already made more quietly, with subtlety, grace and wit. I generally love experimental theater techniques and creative problem-solving onstage, but "Queens for a Year" had me wondering, in a way I usually don't, whether a more conventional, chronological and conversational format would be more effective in telling this valuable story of heroism and self-worth.

