A Romantic, Realistic 'Newsies' At CT Rep

New "Newsies" is good "Newsies."

The Disney musical about enterprising newsboys in early 20th-century New York played more than 1,000 performances on Broadway from 2012-14, then spent another two years on tour (visiting Connecticut twice). Then, much sooner than is common for hits like this, Disney began offering the performance rights to small theaters. Connecticut Repertory Theatre's rendition, at UConn's Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre through July 16, is one of the first regional productions in the country. It's a first test of how well the show holds up without the wild acrobatics and relentless youthful energy of the Broadway version.

CT Rep's "Newsies" isn't modest by any measure, but it is scaled down a bit. Tim Brown's scenic design has platforms and rooftops, but is more grounded than the multi-storied scaffolding of the original production. Likewise, director/choreographer Christopher d'Amboise eschews the outrageous flips and somersaults heretofore associated with "Newsies" in favor of a more touchy-feely dance-up-close approach. There is a bit of rolling and tumbling in the second act, but mostly there's a more balletic, more classically musical-theater-oriented feel.

Just as the dances are less muscular, the staging in general is more romantic and realistic. That's the real test of the show's book (by Harvey Fierstein, adapted from the screenplay for the 1992 Disney movie). It's a question that yellow journalists from the time when "Newsies"' is set asked themselves all the time: If you reduce the sensationalism, does the story still matter?

It matters fine, when the key love songs are crooned as convincingly as they are by Jim Schubin and Paige Smith. As the firebrand newsboy/artist Jack Kelly, Schubin has a young Mark Wahlberg quality, while Noah Kieserman as Jack's fellow strike organizer Davey evokes Jason Biggs of the "American Pie" movies. They are both amiable and outspoken, with strong singing voices. Kieserman nails the crucial opening moments of the strike anthem "Seize the Day." Smith, who sang the role of Martha Jefferson in "1776" at CT Rep just weeks ago, has both the sweet demeanor and the take-no-guff attitude that this wide-ranging role of young female journalist Katherine Plumber requires.

Joseph Pulitzer (Richard H. Henry, left) tries to intimidate Jack Kelly (Jim Schubin, seated) in "Newsies" at Connecticut Repertory Theatre.

There's only one other decent-sized female role in the show: the music hall star Medda Larkin, played here with soulfulness by Tina Fabrique of "Ella" fame. Of the dozen or so guttersnipes-with-hearts-of-gold in the title roles, Tyler Jones (the son in "The Most Beautiful Room in New York" at Long Wharf a couple months ago) as Crutchie and Tuck Sweeney as the wisecracking Race are particular stand-outs. Richard H. Henry — Ben Franklin in that same "1776," not to mention Samuel Byck in "Assassins" at Yale Rep earlier this year — is coolly sinister as Joseph Pulitzer, the tyrannical grown-up whose greed gives the newsboys their motivation to rise up and seek social change.

Though it relies on ridiculous contrivances and plays fast and loose with history, "Newsies"' kids-against-the-system plot is also a call to revolution that's hard not to get worked up about. CT Rep is ideally suited to tackle the show's issues of economic disparity and labor abuses — the theater's 2016-17 school-year season included the classic union drama "Waiting for Lefty," the new corporate-finance drama "Severance" and a Trumpian take of the anti-authoritarian fairy tale "Shrek the Musical."

CT Rep proves that "Newsies" is not yesterday's news. There's more to explore in this show, and I look forward to all the new editions heading our way at Connecticut theaters Extra! Extra!

"NEWSIES" — book by Harvey Fierstein, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, directed by Christopher d'Amboise — is at Connecticut Repertory Theatre through Sunday, July 16. Performances are Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre, 2132 Hillside Road on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs. Tickets are $12 to $55. 860-486-2113 and crt.uconn.edu.