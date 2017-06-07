Westport's 'Lettice & Lovage' Delightfully Messes With Your Head

Peter Shaffer's "Lettice & Lovage" is a celebration of artistic embellishment, and so is the Westport Country Playhouse production of the play that runs through June 17.

Shaffer's play opens with Lettice Douffet, a classically quirky old-lady character, discoursing on the history of a stately British home. We see her augment the story over and over, to regain the attention of groups of disinterested tourists.

Shaffer chooses to let us see all these tourists, damn the expense or the logistics. In a play that ostensibly has a cast of four, there are nine people onstage in the first scene. (You have to look deep in the playbill to find where they credit these extra performers.) Director (and WCP Artistic Director) Mark Lamos adds his own attention-getting technique to this already surprising staging move. When the actors playing the tourists must change their clothes and positions so that they can become whole other groups of tourists, Lamos dims the lights slightly and has them change costumes in full view of the audience.

It doesn't take long until the tourists have left the play altogether, and "Lettice & Lovage" has settled down to detailing several fraught encounters between the irrepressible Lettice Douffet and Charlotte Schoen, the Preservation Trust official who is appalled by Lettice's exaggerations and fires her.

Carol Rosegg Mia Dillon, left, and Kandis Chappell in "Lettice & Lovage" at Westport Country Playhouse.

Even then, there is the same sense of overabundance of artifice, of things being notably "false" but with considerable thought and effort put into their existence. When Lettice's apartment is shown, an elaborate outdoor brick-wall backdrop is lowered behind this setting, for no apparent reason. Inside the apartment, there's an obviously fake cat on a chair, but it moves and stretches. Lettice is said to be the daughter of an actress who toured an all-female Shakespeare troupe through France, and John Arnone's set design includes beautifully designed posters from that tour.

Things are built up to a point where they seem important, even crucial, when they're really not. That's the point of Shaffer's play, in which conclusions are jumped to and reactions to things are taken way out of proportion. It's also the point of Lamos' direction, which constantly suggests that things could get much crazier than they are.

I've certainly seen more restrained productions of "Lettice & Lovage." The national tour starring Julie Harris in 1992, for example, concentrated much more on Shaffer's dialogue. Funny phrases abound in this play: "Farrago of rubbish." "Victorian varicose." "British Cheese Week." "Both herbal and verbal." "And now we quaff." "I sit corrected."

Lamos has assembled a cast that, like his direction, threatens to go to crazy places but keeps in mind the central stable purpose of the play. Mia Dillon, as she showed recently when playing both a young boy and an elderly woman in the Hartford Stage production of "Cloud 9," is as convincing when she's quiet and contemplative as she is when she's apoplectic. Dillon plays Charlotte Schoen as socially awkward, but also as moody and mysterious. Sarah Manton (who plays Schoen's secretary Miss Framer) and Paxton Whitehead (the lawyer Mr. Bardolph, a role Whitehead first played in the Broadway production of 1990) were both in "What the Butler Saw" at Westport Country Playhouse last year. They are not afraid to overplay their supporting roles.

Carol Rosegg Paxton Whitehead, left, Mia Dillon and Kandis Chappell in "Lettice & Lovage" at Westport Country Playhouse.

Kandis Chappell joined this production late in the game, after Patricia Connolly, the actress originally announced to play Lettice, fell ill during dress rehearsal. Chappell seemed a little out of step with her castmates on opening night, but things may well be gelling much better by now. Unlike Dillon, Chappell does not indulge in mood swings. Unlike Manton and Whitehead, she doesn't act like she's wandered in from a farce. Despite the much remarked upon theatrical heritage, Chappell's Lettice is not effusive or excessive.

"Lettice & Lovage" messes with your head in delightful and unpredictable ways. It's smartly written, but teases that it might get stupid. It's wild yet decorous. It's about a friendship where the friends seem to want to kill each other. It's funny, yet its understanding of despair is what makes it work. It has an odd plot, an odd framework, an odd use of resources. Like its fabulist protagonist, it dresses things up so they can't be ignored.

Tradition with surprises. A fine way to start Westport Country Playhouse's 87th season.

"Lettice & Lovage" runs through June 17 at Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Performances are Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $40-$70. 888-927-7529, westportplayhouse.org.