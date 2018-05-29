Apartheid Drama "A Lesson From Aloes" At Hartford Stage Has Powerful, Relevant Message

“A Lesson From Aloes” gives us one more reason to miss Darko Tresnjak when he leaves his post as artistic director of Hartford Stage at the end of next season. We know that Tresnjak will always have ample opportunity to direct operas and musicals. But will he have the inclination, or the encouragement, to do small, tidy music-less sociological character studies like this?

Plays like this are at the heart of what Hartford Stage does. This nearly 40-year-old treasure lines up neatly with the politically aware new works that Hartford Stage has premiered in recent years, including Sarah Gancher’s “Seder,” T.D. Mitchell’s “Queens for a Year” and Dan O’Brien’s “The Body of an American.”

“A Lesson From Aloes,” one of the better-known works by the prolific South African playwright Athol Fugard, arrives fully formed on the page. It is a winding discussion among three people: the middle-aged Piet Bezuidenhout, whose onetime passion for liberal politics has largely been supplanted by his hobby of collecting and classifying aloe plants; Piet’s wife Gladys, distraught after an incident where government officers plowed through her private writings; and a friend from their activist days, Steve Daniels, a bricklayer who has decided to move his family to England rather than continue to face the injustices of living in South Africa under apartheid.

T. Charles Erickson From left: Randall Newsome, Ariyon Bakare and Andrus Nichols in Athol Fugard's apartheid-themed "A Lesson From Aloes," at Hartford Stage through June 10. From left: Randall Newsome, Ariyon Bakare and Andrus Nichols in Athol Fugard's apartheid-themed "A Lesson From Aloes," at Hartford Stage through June 10. (T. Charles Erickson)

The play is much more than a meeting between a white couple and their black friend. Beyond the central racial themes, it is about self-worth, accomplishment, liberal guilt, devotion to family and nostalgia for one’s rebellious youth, plus some very specific musings on peace, love and mental health.

The aloe plants which Piet lovingly tends represent much more than growth and change. Piet characterizes them as hardy survivors — hardier, perhaps, than he has been. Early in the play, Piet says of the plants:

That veld is a hard world. They and the thorn trees were just about the only things still alive in it when I finally packed up the old truck and left the farm. Four years of drought, but they were flowering once again. I’m ashamed to say it, but I resented them for that. It’s a small soul that resents a flower, but I suppose mine was when I drove away and saw them there in the veld, surviving where I had failed.

“A Lesson From Aloes” is stocked with regrets and self-recriminations like that. Fugard deliberately makes Piet, Gladys and Steve relatively unexceptional. They have not been leaders. They are flawed. They stumble even when attempting friendly banter. They are ordinary folk in the sway of powerful social and political forces.

This a powerful play, one that makes you want to listen carefully to each word. It maintains that power whether it is staged simply or grandly. I’ve seen readings of it which were as intense as any full productions I’ve seen. Darko Tresnjak’s main task is not to make the script come across — it does that by itself. His main job here is to fit it to the specific needs of Hartford Stage and its audience. Tresnjak does this artfully by giving the play a few grandiose theatrical moments while also maintaining an air of nonchalance and naturalism. They are a few outbursts that resemble cathartic monologues from ancient Greek tragedies. They are moments of isolated despair that are reminiscent of Samuel Beckett’s sparse absurdism. These breakout scenes allow the rest of the play to take place at a leisurely, loquacious, lower-energy pace that fits the normalcy of the characters. Tresnjak won’t let things get boring, but neither will he let them get overwhelming or false.

Likewise, Tim Mackabee has provided a simple home setting of wooden floors and mismatched chairs, then expanded that feel so that the entire back wall of the stage is also made of dark rough boards.

T. Charles Erickson Randall Newsome and Andrus Nichols in "A Lesson From Aloes" at Hartford Stage through June 10. Randall Newsome and Andrus Nichols in "A Lesson From Aloes" at Hartford Stage through June 10. (T. Charles Erickson)

The three-person cast is not afraid to look dumpy or tired or listless. Their general listlessness makes it that much more potent when they whirl into righteous bursts of anger and indignation. They accuse each other of betrayal, breaches of trust and basic misunderstandings about how other people live. Randall Newsome underplays awesomely as Piet — his gaze wanders to his prized aloe plants as much as it does to his troubled wife and friend. His inexpressiveness is just right. He is dragged by a heavy soul.

Newsome’s withdrawn, pent-up portrayal also helps us give more sympathy to Gladys, who for much of the play can be a distant cipher. Andrus Nichols embraces the mysteries of Gladys — she starts out sitting very still in the garden, wearing large sunglasses and reacting with so little interest to Piet’s discourse on his aloes that you think she might not be aware of him even talking. Before long, we know exactly what she’s feeling.

T. Charles Erickson Ariyon Bakare is challenged by Andrus Nichols in "A Lesson From Aloes" at Hartford Stage. Ariyon Bakare is challenged by Andrus Nichols in "A Lesson From Aloes" at Hartford Stage. (T. Charles Erickson)

The much-talked-about Steve doesn’t enter the two-hour play until after the intermission. It’s bracing and game-changing when he does. Ariyon Bakare gives Steve energy and purpose, easily commanding the stage, but doesn’t let him overpower Piet and Gladys. The conversation stays clear and fluid. It gets shouty, but nobody shouts over anyone else. Each player gets heard, and their voices are profoundly different. (You could also say this about the South African accents the actors affect — Newsome sounds a lot like the soft-spoken playwright Fugard himself, while Nichols’s speech is more clipped and direct and the London-born Bakare sounds more cultured and British.

“A Lesson From Aloes” is set in Port Elizabeth in 1963, when the formal apartheid policy had been in place for a quarter century. Fugard wrote the play in 1980, following the Soweto Uprising and other large-scale protests of the 1970s, but before the formation of the anti-apartheid United Democratic Front in 1983. The play, an instant success when it premiered at Yale Repertory Theatre and transferred to Broadway, preceded a better-known anti-apartheid drama by Fugard, “Master Harold…and the Boys” by two years. Now we are seeing “A Lesson From Aloes” a quarter-century after apartheid officially ended.

That are many different filters and lenses and perspectives to take into account. Even our relationship with the once-obscure aloe plant has changed. What stands out is that “A Lesson From Aloes” still works. Times have changed, but the play is still worth doing, and hearing. We see clearly now that it speaks to any people caught in any great injustice. It is about how abusive governments affect all the citizens. It is about whether escape can be seen as running away, or whether staying put can seem like resignation. It’s also about marriage and friendship.

Everyday global issues, played out on an intimate stage. Darko Tresnjak, you’ll be missed.

A LESSON FROM ALOES plays through June 10 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church St., Hartford. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with added 2 p.m. matinees on May 30 and June 9 and a 7:30 p.m. Sunday performance on June 3. Tickets are $25-$90. 860-527-5151 and hartfordstage.org.