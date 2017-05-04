Playhouse On Park's 'Last Train' Arrives After Hitting A Few Bumps

I was late for the train. After a mad dash to West Hartford, I took my seat as "Last Train to Nibroc" was already starting. A tense situation. Yet this is the kind of show that immediately settles you down.

Arlene Hutton's play — making waves at small theaters nationwide and playing at Playhouse on Park through May 14 — is a calm, serene, pleasantly predictable old-fashioned romantic journey.

There are only two characters — a soldier and a schoolteacher. Though they bicker and miscommunicate for much of the show's three short acts, you know at once that this is all about them falling in love.

Raleigh (Joshua Willis, who looks a bit like "The Good Wife" star Josh Charles) and May (slender, spunky Lilly Wilton) meet on a train, which — subtext alert — happens to be carrying the coffins of the famous writers F. Scott Fitzgerald and Nathanael West to their final resting places. Discussions of life, love and literature are inevitable.

Raleigh is heading to New York following some troubles in the Army. May is returning from a disappointing time in Los Angeles. It turns out that they hail from neighboring towns in rural Kentucky. That's not the only convenient coincidence in the show. Despite its literary leanings, this is not a script for nitpickers. The pretexts that bring Raleigh and May together are flimsy, but the play isn't about getting them to a place. The locations themselves are pretty boring. It's about how these vulnerable young characters, just embarking on their careers and adult lives, behave when they see each other.

Director (and Playhouse on Park co-founder) Sean Harris is not afraid to let these lovers-to-be be sedentary. In the first act, they sit in a train car. In the second act, they sit on a park bench. In the third act, they sit on a front porch. They stand and walk around a bit, but this is as leisurely and languorous a show as Playhouse on Park's previous effort, Eugene O'Neill's "Moon for the Misbegotten."

Tina Louise Jones provides a simple, direct set. The long runway of a stage has the shape of a giant crucifix, fitting for a show where religion, ethics and morals are regularly under discussion. These disputes fuel the play's vision of the 1940s as a time of clear-cut values and cleaner-cut geography. There are big cities and there are small towns and not much in between.

There are bumps along the road — absurd plot twists, weak Southern accents, jokes that go on too long — but the play moseys along on schedule, a brisk intermissionless 90 minutes. The destination is a place of quiet, contemplative desire, and "Last Train to Nibroc" gets you there.

