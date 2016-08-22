Sea Tea Improv Christens New Space With Comedy High Jinks

As if improv comedy troupes weren't already overstuffed with cockiness and confidence, Sea Tea Improv had reason to feel especially comfortable Saturday.

This was the opening night of the troupe's new Comedy Theater at 15 Asylum St. Three shows happened Saturday, and two more on Sunday.

The crowd of colleagues, well-wishers and comedy mavens at the 8 p.m. performance was so overjoyed that the Sea Tea company got a minutes-long standing ovation before a single word was spoken onstage.

"Gee," responded Sea Tea's co-founder and current Artistic Director Greg Ludovici. "I hope you like the show now." Ludovici described it as "a sampler of all the kinds of theater you can see here." That included prepared sketches (a scene from the company's "Titanic" parody), stand-up (unmarried-woman jokes from Laura Manasewich) video clips and numerous improv formats. The Sea Tea Improv Touring Company riffed for its entire performance on a single word: "Barracuda." The seven original Sea Tea founders reunited for a lengthy routine. Cannibalism was an uncomfortably recurring theme.

Other firsts that night need acknowledging. There was the world premiere of the new musical "My Knee Hurt" — the title was suggested by a member of the audience, and it wasn't long before a character named Tonya Harding skated in. Sea Tea founding member Vlad Perez (now a professional comedian in Los Angeles) made sure he was the first person to use a certain four-syllable expletive (it begins with "mother" and ends with "ing") in the new space, before launching into a series of insane character-based routines fueled by a bunch of wigs he pulled out of a shopping bag.

The space is lovely. There's some exposed brick, some paneled wood, some carpeting — a little of everything, just like the entertainment. Eighty seats, some permanent and some movable, surround a rectangular floor-level performance area. There are two doors at the back of that stage that really came in handy when the performers wanted to change characters in a flash, or make a big entrance, on Saturday night.

In case the new space seemed too fresh and clean for something as unrefined as spontaneous comedy high jinks, rest assured that "the first show completely destroyed the restrooms." That was a real announcement.

Sea Tea Improv graciously thanked other Hartford theaters for their support, and implored audiences to "go see their shows, too." With six performances scheduled at the Comedy Theater every weekend, it should be easy to find time for Sea Tea shows amid the already busy local theater season. Some upcoming highlights: "Improvised Tennessee Williams" 5 p.m. Aug. 28; the radical mime troupe PunchTantraa, from India, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8; and an "Improvised Blues Jam" 7 p.m. Sept. 11.

Variety is assured. Confidence abounds. Sea Tea members have their own Comedy Theater now. They own this. OK, they lease it. But still … Hey! Too much exposition! Keep it moving! Keep it moving!

THE SEA TEA IMPROV COMEDY THEATER is at 15 Asylum St., Hartford. Performances are generally Fridays and Saturdays at both 7 and 9 p.m. and Sundays at 5 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. 860-578-4TEA, seateaimprov.com.