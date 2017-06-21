'Fun Home' Honors A Daughter's Coming-Of-Age Story

"Fun Home" is where the heart is.

The national tour of "Fun Home" is a large, rich production of a musical known for its small, tender moments. It concerns a young woman coming of age and coming out as a lesbian, played against the sad story of her closeted gay father.

For those who haven't seen this musical but have read the marvelous graphic novel memoir by Alison Bechdel on which it's based, there might be some concern that a stage version could misread the book as a collection of odd observations and quirky anecdotes. The show does honor some of Bechdel's family's eccentricities: her father's passion for yard-sale antiques and classic literature (a reference to "the bust of Quixote" sums up both obsessions) and the games Alison and her siblings made up to amuse themselves in the funeral home (aka "The Fun Home") where the family lived. But the universality of the show transcends the individuality of its characters. Bechdel's story is singular, and singularly compelling, yet the show's depictions of growing up in a small town and of becoming self-aware in college will ring true for many.

Joan Marcus Kate Shindle and Robert Petkoff in "Fun Home," coming to The Bushnell June 20-25. Kate Shindle and Robert Petkoff in "Fun Home," coming to The Bushnell June 20-25. (Joan Marcus)

This sensitive adaptation (by Lisa Kron, whom Hartford Stage-goers will recall from her one-woman memoir play "2.5 Minute Ride," in 2002) is scored with a range of memorable melodies by the tremendously talented Jeanine Tesori ("Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Shrek the Musical"). There's a dead-on parody of a happy-family TV sitcom theme. There are sweet ballads. Bruce, Helen and both the middle and oldest Alison all get to sing exciting soliloquies.

Most of the cast in Hartford has been on the road with "Fun Home" since the tour began in October. The leads — Kate Shindle as Alison Bechdel (who hovers around for the entire show as a narrative voice when not taking center stage for her own big scenes), Abby Corrigan as "Middle Alison," Robert Petkoff as Alison's father Bruce and Susan Moniz as her mother Helen — all can sing as well as act. Shindle in particular has a strong, sweet voice that turns the inner monologue song "Telephone Wire" into a jazz-folk number reminiscent of Joni Mitchell. Bruce is a character of conflicts and contradictions, but Petkoff makes him deeply human rather than laughable. Corrigan, as the college-aged Alison, seems born to the role — she looks like she's stepped right out of an Bechdel cartoon. Able support comes from Kally Duling as Alison's girlfriend Joan (the character that deviates the most from how she's seen in the graphic novel), Robert Hager as a succession of young studs, Carly Gold (or sometimes Jadyn Schwartz) as Small Alison and Luke Barbato Smith and Henry Boshbart as Small Alison's jumpy siblings.

Sam Gold (the prolific New York director who found time to do Will Eno's "The Realistic Joneses" at Yale Rep in 2012) uses some small-scale staging tricks one might associate with off-Broadway productions (a phone call rendered with the two people on the call simply standing next to each other and facing out to the audience, without props) as well as Broadway-size bravado. Brick walls appear from nowhere; so does an immaculate living room of lovely antiques. An eight-piece orchestra is in full view on the back platform of the vast Bushnell stage.

Like a notable tour that came to The Bushnell last year, "If/Then," "Fun Home" will not be touring further after this production closes at the end of this year. The performance rights will be made available to regional, college and community theaters to stage the show, and they'll know just how to do it in intimate settings. (The MTC in Westport has already announced it will be doing "Fun Home" in April 2018.)

You'll see "Fun Home" again. But this is likely your last chance to see it writ large, with the sort of scenic and lighting effects that it may never be granted again.

Does the fun — and the tragedy, and the confusion, and the comfort, and the cartoon artistry — of "Fun Home" fill The Bushnell? It does more than that. It warms the space, and makes it glow. As the song says, "Come to the Fun Home." It's a full house.

"FUN HOME," book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, music by Jeanine Tesori, directed by Sam Gold, runs through June 25 at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Remaining performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. $25.50-$95.50. 860-987-6000, bushnell.org.