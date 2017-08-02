'Finding Neverland' A Fantastical, Over-The-Top Romp At The Bushnell

"Finding Neverland" feels like it never lands. This brash, bright-eyed musical is always threatening to fly away like a scattershot Tinkerbell.

On the other (hook-laden) hand, few Broadway shows of recent vintage have tried so hard to keep its audience's attention from wandering.

In this national tour of the Broadway show — based on the movie of the same name and on Allan Knee's play "The Man Who Was Peter Pan" — the cast can't stand still for a moment. They bounce when they walk. They jump onto benches. Their facial expressions are exaggerated: All that mugging must make their cheeks hurt. Even the hairstyles are over the top.

The show's impatient, impulsive need to entertain is cemented by the fact that its creators returned to tinker with the script and score before the tour. Those who saw "Finding Neverland" on Broadway will see a different opening and ending scenes, a new song or two and some rewritten dialogue.

There is nothing inherently wrong with all this overstatement. "Finding Neverland" is a musical about making the real world seem fantastical, especially when one is consumed by grief. One of the show's upbeat platitudes is "Life is too absurd to take seriously."

The story being told is of the creation of the iconic imp Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie is portrayed as a writer who's begun to repeat himself and is in desperate need of fresh ideas. (This is hogwash — Barrie's work was varied and inspiring, far from derivative. Those of us who recall the excellent Westport Country Playhouse production of his "Dear Brutus" in 2005 can vouch for that.)

But in the show, Barrie's imagination is refreshed by an encounter with the young widow Sylvia Llewellyn Davies and her four sons Peter, George, Jack and Michael. Playing with the children in the park gives Barrie the idea for an adventure drama featuring lost boys, pirates, fairies, a crocodile and a big shaggy dog. When he delivers his "Peter Pan" play to producer Charles Frohman and his acting troupe, they naturally respond with dismissive jeers. "Finding Neverland" navigates Barrie's friendship with Sylvia and her kids and his business relationship with Frohman and his actors smoothly so that they join up neatly at the end of the second act.

"Finding Neverland" launches into a lengthy narrative-driven dance number near the end of the show, one that sums up the passions of the main characters, and the show ends with a succession of dazzling images that had me combing the playbill to see who was responsible. Besides lighting designer Kenneth Posner and projection designer Jon Driscoll (whose images of swirling clouds and sunny London days give the show its most consistent tone), there are credits for "Illusions" (Paul Klieve), "Flying Effects" (Production Resource Group) and "Air Sculptor" (Daniel Wurtzel).

These designers' miraculous glittery transformations, however, are matched by some touching down-to-earth moments, as when Sylvia's sons bang on boxes in their backyard for the adorable number "We're All Made of Stars." It's a Victorian twist on modern boy bands, fitting since the songs of "Finding Neverland" are by Gary Barlow of the British pop group Take That and his longtime collaborator Eliot Kennedy.

Christine Dwyer, a Hartt School grad who's played Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway, is the lead player whose role changes the most during the show, from upbeat and outspoken to weary and vulnerable.

You might feel, though, that Billy Harrigan Tighe isn't being quite boyish enough as Barrie. Tighe is limber and attractive but comes off too cleancut and mature when he ought to be having more fun. A spark in missing.

But John Davidson, in the dual role of Charles Frohman and Captain Hook, has the twinkle in his eye that Tighe lacks. Davidson also sings well, carrying two big numbers admirably. Christine Dwyer, a Hartt School grad who's played Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway, is the lead player whose role changes the most during the show, from upbeat and outspoken to weary and vulnerable. Her Sylvia has a depth that the other characters, with their pasted-on grins, lack. Broadway veteran Karen Murphy is loud (very loud) and firm as Sylvia's overprotective mother. Kristine Reese adds some social discomfort to this play about community and understanding, as Barrie's status-conscious wife.

There are lots of easy jokes about adults who can't stand children, children who grow up too fast and actors who are too full of themselves. These cheap laughs, and the generally outsized performances, detract from a show that is truly concerned with understanding the creative process and the healing power of the arts. It's hard to find the heart of "Finding Neverland" amid all its clownish posturing, but it's there nevertheless.

FINDING NEVERLAND plays through Aug. 6 at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Remaining performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 to $112.50. 860-987-5900, bushnell.org.