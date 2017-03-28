CT Rep Presents A Fresh, Youthful 'Eurydice'

College students can often be the best interpreters of Sarah Ruhl. Many of her plays are about young love and absolute passion. Young, eager performers can bring the purity and wide-eyed wonderment that her scripts deserve.

In the case of "Eurydice," at Connecticut Repertory Theatre through April 2, the lovey-dovey stuff is short-lived. The play opens with the genius composer Orpheus giving his bookworm fiance Eurydice the moon and the stars. Then the action switches to their wedding day, when they dance divinely but she starts getting anxious. Then Eurydice meets a nasty, interesting man whom the program identifies as "Nasty Interesting Man." He is later shown to resemble The Lord of the Underworld, which is where Eurydice soon turns up. Yes, Eurydice dies, and Orpheus goes to find her.

Those last plot points should not be a surprise. "Eurydice" is directly based on the Greek myth of the same name. What Ruhl adds is a sense of how a strong woman such as Eurydice would actually behave in these circumstances — not, the playwright concludes, like a damsel in distress. Ruhl also gives the story a dream-like setting in which it's hard for characters to communicate with each other, or remember things, or want to.

Romantic love is just one form of affection explored on Eurydice's journey. Much of the play concerns her reunion with her father, whom due to her underworldly disorientation she is unable to recognize.

The Yale Repertory Theatre did a major, influential production of "Eurydice" directed by Les Waters in 2006. Much was written about its scenic design, which was extraordinary — torrents of water drenching the stage, and a chorus of stones that looked like statues who'd gotten lazy. CT Rep hasn't stinted on sets — Ruhl's stage direction that "Inside the elevator, it is raining" is followed to the letter — but it's nice to see a production where the visuals don't overwhelm the dialogue.

To convince Eurydice that he is the Lord of the Underworld, a tricycle riding boy explains "I can do chin-ups inside your bones." Some of the loveliest verbiage takes the form of correspondence between above-ground Orpheus and below-ground Eurydice. It culminates in her writing out sweet, loving instructions "To My Husband's Next Wife."

Such dreamy, disoriented, poetic language can take many forms. Director Helene Kvale (associate professor in residence at UConn's Department of Dramatic Arts) and talented students from UConn's BFA acting program err on the side of fresh-faced innocence, which too often can telegraph as ditziness or silliness. But the gravity of the play still comes across.

Elizabeth Jensen smiles serenely as Eurydice, Zack Dictakis creates an Orpheus that is both self-sacrificing and self-centered, Kent Coleman maintains a leisurely, mature Father, and Coleman Churchill looks white and wan as Nasty Interesting Man/Lord of the Underworld. (Churchill looks like he could be auditioning for the band My Chemical Romance circa 2002). The chorus of Stones — who "live with the dead people in the land of the dead" — are Vivienne James, Kristen Wolfe and Jennifer Sapozhnikov, all lively and dressed in white girly dresses.

This is a fine chance to rediscover this lyrical drama of love and loss, presented with the youthfulness it demands.

EURYDICE by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Helene Kvale, continues at Connecticut Repertory Theatre's Studio Theatre, 802 Bolton Road, in Storrs (on the UConn campus) through April 2. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $7 to $36. 860-486-2113, crt.uconn.edu.