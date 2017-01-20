Dennehy Masterful In Vibrant, Funny 'Endgame' At Long Wharf

Reg E. Cathey finds invigorating rhythms in slamming doors, sweeping gestures, ascending a stepladder and folding stained linens.

This eloquent and effortlessly entertaining actor has not graced a New Haven stage since his heroic role in Seamus Heaney's "A Cure at Troy" at Yale Repertory Theatre in 1998. Cathey's now widely known for his TV work on "Oz," "The Wire" and "House of Cards," but he's born to be on the stage. He sets the pace and tone for a finely tuned, fiercely funny and very accessible production of Samuel Beckett's exasperating drama "Endgame."

The show, which began performances Jan. 5 (and didn't let critics in to see it until halfway through its month-long run) is at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven through Feb. 5.

As Clov, Cathey's seemingly voluntary job is to serve at the beck and call of the invalid Hamm, blithely brayed by Brian Dennehy. The amiably gruff Dennehy brought his terrific rendition of a one-man Beckett piece, "Krapp's Last Tape" to the Long Wharf in 2011, and he's even better when he's got another person to play off of. He is literally masterful as Hamm, bossing Cathey's Clov around with casual disdain.

The sightless Hamm insists that the wheeled platform on which he imperiously sits (in a beat-up old armchair) be positioned a little to the left, then a little to the right… "I feel a little too far forward. Now I feel a little too far back. Don't stay there. You give me the shivers."

To which Clov mutters, "If I could kill him, I'd die happy."

"Endgame" continually equates happiness with death and despair. Two other characters in the play emerge from covered trash bins to chatter endearingly at each other. Nagg (a weary-looking yet bright-eyed and whimsical Joe Grifasi) says he'll tell Nell (sparkly, chirpy Lynn Cohen) a joke he's told before. "It's not funny," she responds. "It always made you laugh," Nagg says. "The first time I thought you'd die."

Endgame T. Charles Erickson Brian Dennehy, left, as Hamm and Reg E. Cathey as Clov in Samuel Beckett's “Endgame.” Brian Dennehy, left, as Hamm and Reg E. Cathey as Clov in Samuel Beckett's “Endgame.” (T. Charles Erickson)

Watching these desolate characters disregard, despair of and dispose of each other can be emotionally draining. Yet "Endgame" is also one of Samuel Beckett's funniest plays. Director Gordon Edelstein and all four actors strive to give this 90-minute, intermissionless show the jolts of hilarity it deserves.

There are inspired sight gags, as when Cathey holds an insecticide sprayer against his crotch like a phallus, or tries to get a stuffed animal to stand up. Mostly the cast modulates the mood with skillful comic timing and wry smiles. Lighting designer Jennifer Tipton's decision to keep the stage brightly lit also helps things from getting too gloomy.

Every "Endgame" I remember seeing has had a cluttered set. Beckett — famous for insisting that directors and designers adhere closely to his scripted instructions when staging his plays — doesn't mention clutter in his stage directions, just the need for two small windows, a door and a picture hanging on one of the walls.

Scenic designer Eugene Lee litters the edges of the stifling cell-like room of "Endgame" with piles of books, telephones and old computer monitors. These items speak to one of the play's most obvious themes — how hard it can be to communicate. But the existence of the computers also suggests that the Long Wharf wants "Endgame," a play first produced 50 years ago, to speak to conditions in the here and now, not just to the post-war distress that Beckett saw.

Endgame T. Charles Erickson Joe Grifasi as Nagg and Lynn Cohen as Nell in “Endgame.” Joe Grifasi as Nagg and Lynn Cohen as Nell in “Endgame.” (T. Charles Erickson)

On either side of the stage area, dozens of wooden chairs are piled all the way up to the ceiling. That's an image more deeply associated with a whole other absurdist playwright of the mid-20th century, Eugene Ionesco, but completely appropriate to a show where one character never sits down, another never stands up, and two others never leave their bins.

"Endgame" is an acknowledged modernist masterpiece. This vibrant and fresh Long Wharf production refuses to let this challenging play seem old, musty or distant. It barks at you. It tells you jokes. It shows you how easily societies can break down and people can lose their grip. Played with such strong survival instincts and visceral emotions, this "Endgame" is alive, alert and important.

ENDGAME, by Samuel Beckett, directed by Gordon Edelstein, is at Long Wharf Stage II, 222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, through Feb. 5. Performances are Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with an added matinee on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 to $99.50. 203-787-4282, longwharf.org.