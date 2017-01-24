Wacky 'Comedy of Errors' Overflows With Jokes At Hartford Stage

In boning up on "The Comedy of Errors" before seeing it at Hartford Stage, I reread the script but was hard-pressed to find any versions of it on DVD. I didn't realize that my annual mid-winter viewings of old beach-party movies were better preparation for seeing this show than anything else I'd be likely find.

Cowabunga! Darko Tresnjak dares to be dumb with his incessantly wacky staging of Shakespeare's shortest, silliest comedy that runs through Feb. 12.

Tresnjak cites Greek cinema of the 1960s — "Never On Sunday," "Topkapi" and "Zorba the Greek" — as well as the Rock Hudson and Gina Lollobrigida opus "Come September," the 1965 Bollywood spectacle "Gumnaam" and the all-star comedy epic "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" as inspirations for this precocious production. You can see homages to all those films here — the song "Never on Sunday" is sung live in its entirety, and there's a full-cast undulation to the 1999 Indian pop hit "Chunari Chunari" (popularized globally by the film "Monsoon Wedding").

Comedy Of Errors Melanie Stengel/Special to the Courant Mahira Kakkar (Luciana) and Tyler Lansing Weaks (Antipholus of Syracuse) share a romantic interlude in “The Comedy of Errors.” Mahira Kakkar (Luciana) and Tyler Lansing Weaks (Antipholus of Syracuse) share a romantic interlude in “The Comedy of Errors.” (Melanie Stengel/Special to the Courant)

But those movies have a rather leisurely flow and a cinematic grace. The slapstick clowning, double-fast pacing and anything-for-a-laugh attitude of "The Comedy of Errors" is much closer to such sandy trifles as "Beach Party," "Muscle Beach Party" and "Pajama Party."

The party here, it must be said, can seem much more fun for the participants than for the observers.

"The Comedy of Errors" is overflowing with funny-costume jokes, drunk jokes, servant-beating jokes, prostitution jokes, bare-buttocks jokes (with the same guy mooning the audience twice), breast- or crotch-grabbing jokes, can't-see-without-glasses jokes, etc.

Too many of these bits are not very funny. But they're supposed to be funny, which counts for something, I guess. Like a Henny Youngman or Robin Williams stand-up routine, quantity is prized over quality. You are pelted with gags until you submit.

There are plenty of precedents for this sort of show. Several of James Andreassi's outdoor Elm Shakespeare productions in New Haven's Edgerton Park had the same whatever-sticks appeal, as well as mid-show, full-length song-and-dance routines. Christopher Bayes and Steven Epp's adaptations of Moliere, Carlo Goldoni and Dario Fo at Yale Rep also dealt in non-stop frivolity. There was even a previous "Comedy of Errors" done in this fashion, by the Flying Karamazov Brothers juggling troupe 30 years ago. (That one took many more liberties with the script, and was honed to the stage personalities of the troupe.)

The play is admittedly a good candidate to be overhauled with horseplay. It's already way over the top. It concerns two sets of identical twins — a pair of gentlemen both named Antipholus (Ryan-James Hatanaka and Tyler Lansing Weaks) and their hapless lookalike servants, both named Dromio (Alan Schmuckler and Matthew Macca) — and such hoary stereotypes as a shrewish wife, pompous nobles and addlepated old men.

Some of Tresnjak's best jokes actually fix some deficiencies in the script. When the one character implausibly stops talking before he can reveal a plot point that would stop the play dead in its tracks, Tresnjak essentially has him drop dead, then revives him a few minutes later. He also turns a scene where an Antipholus and a Dromio find themselves on either side of a locked door into a crowded tableau a la the "Stateroom scene" in the Marx Brothers' "A Night at the Opera."

Comedy Of Errors Melanie Stengel/Special to the Courant Ryan-James Hatanaka (Antipholus of Ephesus) is captured in “The Comedy of Errors.” Ryan-James Hatanaka (Antipholus of Ephesus) is captured in “The Comedy of Errors.” (Melanie Stengel/Special to the Courant)

"The Comedy of Errors" boasts a colorful seaside setting, designed by Tresnjak himself. The two boats in the center of it are inhabited by live musicians who underscore the mirth with mandolin, guitar and percussion.

Some cast members are more adept at this all-consuming comic style than others. I was most impressed by Schmuckler as one of the Dromios and Mahira Kakkar as the winsome Luciana, both of whom create, and hold onto, complete characters amid all the outrageous clowning. Paula Leggett Chase is the courtesan who croons "Never on Sunday" and becomes the most fluid conduit of the show's cartoon anarchy. All told, there are 22 performers, wearing everything from swimwear to three-piece suits to a giant coffee cup in the classic Greek-like New York diner "We Are Happy to Serve You" design.

"The Comedy of Errors" is happy to serve you. A little too happy at times, perhaps, but its fart jokes are in the right place.

