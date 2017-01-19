'Beautiful': A Jukebox Musical With Truth And Songs That Never Get Old

The beauty of "Beautiful" is not its songs so much as its story. It's about the singer and songwriter Carole King, but also about the world she grew up in.

The first national tour of the Broadway hit is at the Bushnell through Jan. 22.

This superbly crafted jukebox musical cares about dramatic truth. It doesn't use a song like "You've Got A Friend" to create the illusion of friendship; it carefully builds credible relationships among its characters. Then it sings about friendship, and tears your heart out.

The show has plenty of lightweight moments as well — jokes at the expense of Times Square and New Jersey, big build-ups to throwaway lyrics like "Be-Bop-a-Lula" and "Who Put the Bomp." Mainly, the show has heart. It chronicles King's desire to be a successful composer, a devoted mother and an understanding wife.

The main obstacle is her husband/writing partner Gerry Goffin, who is depicted with some sympathy as a manic depressive but mostly comes off as an unrepentant jerk. The show wisely chooses to contrast the doomed Goffin/King partnership with a more upbeat songwriter romance, that of Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. Using Mann and Weil as supporting characters makes for diversity in the show's score as well: besides such Goffin/King creations as "One Fine Day" and "The Locomotion," we hear a host of Mann/Weil classics, from "Uptown" to "We've Gotta Get Out of This Place."

"Beautiful" uses the same general shtick that "Motown — The Musical" does: Someone remarks that a song that's just written will never be a hit. Then you hear the song, and recognize it as an immortal classic. Such examples in "Beautiful" include "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "You've Lost That Loving Feeling" and "On Broadway." We see many of the tunes develop simply and acoustically, in the songwriters' workspaces at 1650 Broadway in New York City, where hit songs are churned out as quickly and efficiently as any other disposable consumer product.

"Beautiful" makes a compelling argument for the staying power and immense value of these songs. It also shows how King, Weil, Mann and others escaped this factory atmosphere and thrived in a world that began to dismiss prefabricated pop and sought sincerity and self-expression instead.

Julia Knitel is a young, chipper Carole King. The actress is able to sit convincingly at a piano and adds her own sparkle to the songwriters' familiar singing style. Erika Olson is a brash, loud Cynthia Weil, complementing Ben Fanhauser's humorously downcast and withdrawn Barry Mann. Liam Tobin broods, smolders and steams as Gerry Goffin. He's more the villain in this show than the songwriters' tyrannical boss (with a heart of gold) Don Kirshner, played by Curt Bouril in a manner nothing at all like Paul Shaffer's old "Saturday Night Live" impersonations of Kirshner. Suzanne Grodner plays King's stereotypical domineering mom. (Alaina Miles will play that role at Sunday's performances.)

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Joan Marcus Julia Knitel as Carole King and Liam Tobin as Gerry Goffin in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” Julia Knitel as Carole King and Liam Tobin as Gerry Goffin in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” (Joan Marcus)

A 19-person ensemble handles several dozen other roles, including pop icons Neil Sedaka, the Shirelles, the Drifters and the Righteous Brothers.

Director Marc Bruni (who was just at the Long Wharf Theater in December directing "Other People's Money") keeps the show in constant motion. Sets glide quickly on and off. Songs change tempos. Solos erupt into big production numbers.

"Beautiful" has grace, charm and emotional depth, plus room for the occasional locomotion or bomp-ba-bomp-ba-bomp. Ain't it good to know?

"BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL" — book by Douglas McGrath, music and lyrics by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, Phil Spector and others, directed by Marc Bruni — is at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, through Jan. 22. Remaining performances are Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. $36.50-$127.50. 860-987-5900, bushnell.org.