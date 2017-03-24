Yale Rep Cast Rises To Challenge Of 'Assassins'

The Yale Repertory Theatre has put the sass into "Assassins."

The celebrated but too-seldom-staged Stephen Sondheim/John Weidman song cycle about those who've tried to kill U.S. presidents (and why), is filling the Yale University Theatre with bright lights, gunshots and laughter through April 8.

Laughter? It would be wrong to call James Bundy's fresh and frisky production "light." Lighting Designer Yi Zhao keeps most of the scenes shadowy, and the show is still about killing, insanity and rage. But Bundy has stripped away anything that would make the piece seem precious or self-important. He's cast performers who are also attention-getting entertainers. This "Assassins" is not moody. It's mad.

Music Director Andrea Grody (recently renowned for the New York hit "The Band's Visit") and Associate Music Director Daniel Schlosberg (well-remembered for his audacious music/theater collaborations when he was a student at Yale) give Sondheim's score a rough Americana jauntiness that evokes the pop styles of Van Dyke Parks or early Tom Waits. The music, performed by a 13-piece orchestra hidden at the back of the stage, is punchy and propulsive. It is very much in the spirit of the bar-room ballads and patriotic tunes that Sondheim draws from for songs such as "Another National Anthem."

Making the score less sweet, less cultured, liberates the performers. Though much of the show tries to find common ground among its motley crew of assassins, this production makes sure that these people are also varied and distinct.

Robert Lenzi, playing the so-called "pioneer" of this murderous movement, John Wilkes Booth, takes a traditional musical theater approach, modulating and not erupting. P.J. Griffith as Leon Czolgosz (who slew William McKinley in 1901) comes off more Brechtian. Lucas Dixon is creepily withdrawn and subdued as John Hinckley (who stalked Jodie Foster on the streets of New Haven before deciding that shooting Ronald Reagan would win him her love), giving his main song "Unworthy of Your Love" a soft-pop flavor.

Stanley Bahorek (who played Benjamin Britten in the musical "February House" at the Long Wharf in 2012) gives the dyspeptic Giuseppe Zangara (who shot at FDR in '33) a sympathetic, whiny portrayal. Stephen DeRosa makes Charles Guiteau (who offed James Garfield) into a classy bearded clown. Richard R. Henry, dressed in a dirty Santa Claus costume as Samuel Byck (who went after Nixon in 1974), gives the grandest performance of any of them — a funny, frantic rolling rant against the world that draws you in to Byck's disorder.

The two lead women in this predominantly male line-up, Lauren Molina and Julia Murney, turn Gerald Ford's attackers "Squeaky" Fromme and Sara Jane Moore into an appealing comic double act, comparing their backgrounds and love relationships; Fromme wins with her casual comment that her beau, Charles Manson, is "the son of God."

The versatile Austin Durant, sporting a carnival barker's curly mustache, a battered top hat, stars on his vest and stripes on his pants, introduces the show as The Proprietor and serves as a linking device among the disparate confessions and violent actions of the folks to whom he has provided guns. There's less for Durant to do as the show winds on, and it's a weakness of "Assassins" in general that transitions between scenes are not smooth.

The main connecting character besides The Proprietor and the lurking/hovering John Wilkes Booth is The Balladeer, who turns some of the evildoers' achievements into folksy story-songs and later is revealed to be a mixed-up Lee Harvey Oswald. In this difficult role, which shifts from showmanly to insecure, the wiry Dylan Frederick (a current student at the Yale School of Drama) resembles Keith or Robert Carradine at their creepiest. Frederick holds his own against the Broadway stalwarts in the cast.

A six-person chorus of "Bystanders" rounds out the ensemble, and even they get to distinguish themselves individually. Liz Wisan, who often plays big and broad ("The Servant of Two Masters," "These Paper Bullets!") underplays nicely as the anarchist Emma Goldman, whom Czolgosz idolizes. Fred Inkley goes the other direction as a bumbling, pratfalling President Ford. Courtney Jamison, Jay Aubrey Jones and Brian Ray Norris offer sentimental voices as witnesses of some of the assassinations. Various young boys are ably played by Sana "Prince" Sarr, seen last summer in "Camelot' at Westport Country Playhouse.

"Assassins" took a hit in the opening minutes of its opening night performance Thursday, when some of Projection Designer Michael Commendatore's giant pictures of the assassins' esteemed victims failed to materialize on the stage's gigantic backdrop screen. The show was halted for several minutes, then restarted "from the top," to cheers from a forgiving crowd. Such a technical difficulty would snuff the momentum of many musical theater pieces, but you can't kill this "Assassins" with a stick.

This is an eternally relevant show, suitable for any turbulent political era. It doesn't condone or excuse the acts of its main characters. It explores what makes these revolutionaries, romantics, fame-seekers and outcasts tick. At the Rep, it does so with unexpected brightness, hilarity and verve.

ASSASSINS by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, directed by James Bundy, produced by the Yale Repertory Theatre, is at the Yale University Theatre, 222 York St., New Haven through April 8. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. with an added Wednesday matinee March 29 at 2 p.m. and Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. on March 25, April 1 and 8. Tickets are $44 to $88, $20 to $30 for students. 203-432-1234, yalerep.org.