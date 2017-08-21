'Appropriate' A Topical, Dysfunctional Drama At Westport Playhouse

An already highly dysfunctional bunch of siblings, with spouses and children in tow, gathers in Arkansas to deal with the estate of their recently deceased father. The family is white and the homestead was once a plantation. As the house is being tidied up for sale, some extremely disturbing mementoes are unearthed.

The discovery is unsavory, so appalling, that you wouldn't be surprised if the whole family were to leave the house in horror and not look back. But in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' ingenious drama about the corrosive nature of nostalgia, these shocking artifacts of the Jim Crow era become conversation pieces, collectibles, spurs for arguments about responsible parenting.

The sister and brothers at the center of this large-cast, eight-character drama — quick-tempered Toni (Betsy Aidem), New York family man Bo (buttoned-down David Aaron Baker) and prodigal son Franz (Shawn Fagan) — all have their own demons. Now they not only have to deal with a fresh inheritance of bigotry and hate, they have to figure out how this revelation is being processed by their children. There are subliminal Biblical themes, issues of faith and spiritual reclamation in this epic moral debate, but there's also just a lot of yelling.

I was not unprepared for the onslaught of the play's intentionally divisive, defensive, denial-filled and destructive arguments about racial violence and Southern history. I saw the world premiere of "Appropriate" four years ago at the Humana Festival of New American Plays at the Actors Theatre of Louisville in Kentucky. That production, directed by Gary Griffin, started loud and got louder and more abrasive as it went on — a draining and exhausting spectacle.

Director David Kennedy's rendition at Westport Country Playhouse is leisurely (two and three-quarters hours, with a much-appreciated 20-minute intermission) and modulated. The staging is inspired (as was Jacobs-Jenkins' script) by the conventions of classic family-based melodramas of yesteryear. "Appropriate" has a three-act structure with black-outs between scenes. The scenes end with big physical battles, suspenseful moments or big reveals of potent social symbols.

Carol Rosegg The dysfunctional adults of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' “Appropriate” at Westport Country Playhouse through Sept. 2. The dysfunctional adults of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' “Appropriate” at Westport Country Playhouse through Sept. 2. (Carol Rosegg)

These cliches of the form are embraced but also messed with for maximum impact. Jacobs-Jenkins titles the acts "The Book of Revelations," "Walpurgisnacht" (an apparent nod to Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf") and "The Book of Genesis." The set is a masterpiece of clutter and wobbly confusion. Those long dark pauses between scenes aren't silent — they're punctuated with the loud invasive humming of cicadas. The play's ending, by contrast, is largely silent, a showcase for scenic designer Andrew Boyce and lighting designer Matthew Richards, as well as a chance for the audience to meditate on (and recover from) the incessant anger of the last two hours while entering a whole new level of consciousness.

Despite the messiness of the house and the revulsion you are made to feel for most of the characters onstage, this is a clean and crisp production. The actors erupt on cue but also fume quietly when others are speaking. The volatile Toni, divorced and now losing her grip on her slacker son Rhys (Nick Selting), is the ostensible star, but every character gets his or her own big moment.

Jacobs-Jenkins is good at giving distinct voices to the different characters. He doesn't let any one of them be the hero or even a voice of sanity.

It's possible that a less attractive, more outrageous cast would drive the points of "Appropriate" further home. But "Appropriate" has a special feel at the historic Westport Playhouse, a place where dozens of contemporary dramas challenged societal norms in the 1940s and '50s. These were the shows that inspired the writing of "Appropriate," and you feel their presence.

This play can be played many different ways, but it already exists in a stratosphere where few playwrights have trod, and where Jacobs-Jenkins is supremely comfortable. The playwright has previously explored racial tensions in such works as his New York hit "An Octoroon" and "War," which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 2014."Appropriate" is appropriate here and now.

APPROPRIATE, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by David Kennedy, plays through Sept. 2 at Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court. Performances are Tuesday at 7 p.m.; Wednesday at 2 and 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $70. 888-927-7529, westportplayhouse.org.