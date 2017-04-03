One-Man 'Leonard Pelkey' Brightens Hartford Stage

There's nothing "absolute" about "The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey." James Lecesne's one-man show makes a series of interesting choices. It tells a tragic story, but in broad comic voices. It sets up a mystery, then blurts out a big plot twist that solves the thing before you get a chance to process the clues. It shows an understanding of youth culture, but mostly through the eyes of the middle-aged and elderly.

The quirks in the play, brightening up Hartford Stage through April 23, come honestly, as the result of an accomplished actor and playwright adapting his own work for the stage.

Lecesne originally published "Absolute Brightness" as a young adult novel in 2008. (You can buy a copy in the theater lobby.) The stage version condenses the plot, changes the narrative voice and keeps a tight focus on its socially conscious message.

That message: Don't mock the differences of others. Embrace them, learn from them and cherish them.

The story concerns a 14-year-old boy whose flamboyant behavior is the talk of a sleepy Jersey Shore town — until he suddenly disappears. A police detective is the main storyteller, so you know at once that something serious happened to Leonard. The play is part procedural drama, part reminiscence.

Leonard Pelkey gets his name in the title, but the play is really about community. It chronicles how countless people were affected, differently yet irrevocably, by the presence of one irrepressible child.

Lecesne plays all the characters, without the need for costume changes. He has props, though — a table full of evidence, labeled as if for a court trial. Each exhibit on the table is used to jog a fresh anecdote and bring another character into the story. There are also large projections on a screen behind Lecesne. When one of Leonard's journals is discovered, we see a video of dozens of its pages flipping by before the screen settles on a single incriminating list of those who've bullied Leonard at school. All the pages of the journal are convincingly filled up with scrawls, confessions and sketches. It's this attention to detail that makes "The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey" continually engrossing. Lecesne and director Tony Speciale don't want to lose your attention for an instant.

The play is on a national tour, but Hartford Stage has a special connection to Lecesne. When audience members here see him shift into a female character (such as a pushy beauty salon owner named Ellen, or her distraught daughter Phoebe) or a creepy British voice (as a drama teacher who laments that Americans mispronounce the word "pedophile"), they can recall how he did similar switch-overs in Hartford Stage's productions of Charles Ludlam's "The Mystery of Irma Vep" and Doug Wright's "I Am My Own Wife." At one point in "Absolute Brightness," Lecesne becomes three different characters in the space of three sentences.

The show also features original music by Duncan Sheik, composer of the teen-angst explosion "Spring Awakening." The music rises up at a key moment late in the story. You feel emotionally manipulated, but you don't mind.

This is a short, bright, clear show with a direct message about diversity and acceptance. It benefits from good old-fashioned stagecraft. For such an intimate exercise in storytelling, this is a highly theatrical display. It may seem at odds with the seriousness of the topic — teen bullying, self-expression and social acceptance. Yet at the same time, its style is just right for this story of a forthright kid and the town that is bowled over by him.

Vive la difference.

THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY, written and performed by James Lecesne, directed by Tony Speciale, runs through April 23 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church St., Hartford. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with added performances April 16 at 7:30 p.m. and April 8, 12 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $90.860-527-5151, hartfordstage.org.