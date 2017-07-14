'Uncle Vlad's Summer Spook-tacular' At Ballard Institute

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry in Storrs presents "Uncle Vlad's Summer Spook-tacular," an all-ages, shadow and hand puppetry show, featuring merry monsters, whimsical werewolves, and groovy ghouls.

Performances are Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Institute's theater at 1 Royce Circle in Storrs Center. Tickets ($8; $6 for children 12 years and under) at 860-486-8580 and bimp.ticketleap.com. Tickets are also available at the Ballard Institute on the day of performance. bimp.uconn.edu.