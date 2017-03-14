Topical 'Smart People' Brings Political, Lively Drama To Long Wharf

Desdemona Chiang says she knew that directing Lydia Diamond's hit drama "Smart People" was going to be challenging. But she also knew that this was the best time to do it.

With "Smart People," she sees "a window of opportunity" right now when the play's discussion of racial themes in contemporary society seem especially topical. It runs at New Haven's Long Wharf Theatre through April 9.

"I'm interested in writers," the director says, "who make the political personal." She's also trying to see how the play can speak directly to New Haven audiences. "The issue of race is volatile — on the national level but also on the local level."

Chiang freelances as a director at regional theaters around the country, but her home base is Seattle, Wash. This is the first show she's directed at Long Wharf. Before he became artistic director of the Long Wharf 15 years ago, Gordon Edelstein was artistic director at Seattle's ACT Theatre, though he and Chiang first worked together when he directed, and she assistant-directed, a production of Dael Orlandersmith's "Horsedreams" at New York's Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in 2012.

'Smart People' Cast Long Wharf Theatre Director Desdemona Chiang (center) and the cast of “Smart People” at the Long Wharf Theatre. Director Desdemona Chiang (center) and the cast of “Smart People” at the Long Wharf Theatre. (Long Wharf Theatre)

The Long Wharf Theatre has been without an associate artistic director since Eric Ting left two seasons ago. (Chiang knows Ting as well; he now runs the California Shakespeare Theater, where Chiang will be directing "As You Like It" in May.)

Four of the six shows in the current Long Wharf season have had (or will have) Edelstein as their director. This has led to speculation that some of the outside directors, like Chiang, might be candidates for the associate artistic director position. Chiang says she has not had discussions about the position. In any case, she has been happy freelancing, building an impressive resume that is distinctive for the number of new plays she has worked on.

"Very few directors start out jumping into the classics," Chiang says. "I spent the first 10 years of my career doing mostly new plays. I'm interested in doing classics as well, but there's something interesting about having the playwright available to talk to." Chiang has known Diamond's work for years, but hasn't directed any of her plays until now.

Diamond's adaptation of Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," directed by Ting, played at both Long Wharf and Hartford Stage in 2008. "Smart People" is a wide-ranging, multi-disciplinary intellectual conversation among four people in their 20s and 30s who all have connections to Harvard University: a surgical intern, a professor of neuroscience, a professor of psychology and a recently graduated actress. The play is set during and after Barack Obama's first presidential campaign. The Long Wharf production stars Ka-Ling Cheung, Tiffany Nichole Greene, Sullivan Jones and Peter O'Connor.

Chiang says "Smart People" is lively and has a special sense of "interconnectivity" in the way its characters relate to each other as they express personal opinions about race, sex, politics and other hot-button topics.

"This play is not plot-driven," Chiang explains, "but it has a psychological forward-drive inside of it. It's a series of vignettes in which you see these characters engage. A series of revelations come from these encounters."

"The challenge," Chiang continues, "is not to let this play become about ideas. It's about people. There's a human dynamic. On the page, it looks like it's about a topic — race — but it's mainly about people convincing themselves that they are right."

SMART PEOPLE, by Lydia Diamond, directed by Desdemona Chiang, is at the Long Wharf Theatre through April 9. Performances are Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with added 2 p.m. matinees on March 29 and April 5, 3 p.m. Saturday matinees on March 25 and April 8 and 7 p.m. Sunday evening performances on March 19 and 26. Tickets are $34.50 to $89.50. 203-787-4282, longwharf.org.