Marine Drama 'Queens For A Year' Opens Season For Hartford Stage

T.D. Mitchell’s “Queens for a Year,” having its world premiere at Hartford Stage Sept. 8 through Oct. 2, is about women in the military. It’s also, behind the scenes, about women in the theater.

If you visited a rehearsal of the show in late August, you couldn’t help but notice that nearly everyone in the room — the playwright, director Lucie Tiberghien, the dramturg, the stage managers, other support staff and seven of the eight cast members — was female.

“Queens for a Year” is, in the words of its playwright, about “four generations of female Marines, and what it means to be a female warrior. The type of training has changed. How far on the front lines they are has changed.” But, she reminds us, “the primary through line is the family home.”

The playwright is known for writing about war from a human, hometown perspective. Her drama “Beyond the 17th Parallel,” about female Vietnam veterans, was so convincing in its depiction of women soldiers that she was brought on staff as a writer and producer for the final three seasons of the TV series “Army Wives.”

Queens For A Year Courtesy of Hartford Stage Vanessa R. Butler in “Queens For A Year.” Vanessa R. Butler in “Queens For A Year.” (Courtesy of Hartford Stage)

Mitchell had already completed a rough draft of “Queens for a Day” before she got the “Army Wives” TV gig. The play had a reading on the West Coast. This will be its first full production, and Mitchell has been showing up regularly for rehearsals and doing daily rewrites.

“For a playwright,” Mitchell proclaims, “Hartford Stage is a theater to be devoutly wished for as a place to develop a new play. There is a high level craftsmanship on every level of production.”

“I insisted on a female director for this play, and Hartford Stage was very supportive,” Mitchell says. “Lucie can look at the play with a big-picture perspective, but also understands the physical body and space.”

That’s a clue that “Queens for a Year,” which has certain surprise plot elements that the playwright doesn’t want divulged, has some lively action amid its provocative discussions of gender and warfare. “We needed a fight choreographer for the weaponry,” Mitchell says. “It’s visually confronting to see an M16A2 Marine rifle assembled and disassembled by this small blonde girl who’s 20 but looks like she’s 16.”

Besides her issue-laden plays and screenplays, Mitchell has written speeches for the U.S. Fund for UNICEF, the Women’s March on Washington, the Los Angeles Gay & Lesbian Center and the Democratic National Convention, to name a few. She says the two forms have similarities — “writing in the rhythm, emotional arc, telling a story…” — but that plays that beat audiences over the head with messages are deadly. “I’m not a monologue-heavy writer,” she says. “I always want to integrate humor. For the actors in this cast, a big part of auditions centered on their comic timing.”

Queens for a Year Mara Lavitt/Special To The Courant Vanessa R. Butler, left, and Jamie Rezanour in “Queens For A Year.” Vanessa R. Butler, left, and Jamie Rezanour in “Queens For A Year.” (Mara Lavitt/Special To The Courant)

Mitchell was at those auditions, which were held in New York. As it happens, it was a Hartford-based actor, Vanessa Butler, who nabbed the lead role of Molly Solinas, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marines who’s still in her 20s. In the play, Molly returns home to a farmhouse in Virginia, where we meet her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother — all of them military veterans.

“Vanessa being local did not determine her casting,” Mitchell says. “She seemed very much in that character’s body. Her background in dance and physical work really serves her. It’s the same for Lucie [Tiberghien, the director]. Certain formalities of the military are choreographed.”

Queens For A Year Mara Lavitt/Special To The Courant Actress Sarah Nicole Deaver rehearses in “Queens For A Year” at Hartford Stage. Actress Sarah Nicole Deaver rehearses in “Queens For A Year” at Hartford Stage. (Mara Lavitt/Special To The Courant)

Casting Molly

Vanessa Butler is an associate ensemble member of the activist theater group HartBeat Ensemble. It’s a good fit, since she says she sees art as “a means to open up conversations that wouldn’t ordinarily happen. Audiences are willing to accept what you’re bringing to them. It’s a good opportunity to say ‘Oh, by the way, maybe you should think about this.’”

Butler co-starred in HartBeat’s biodrama “Jimmy and Lorraine” as the writer Lorraine Hansberry, played an impoverished single mother in the original musical “Gross Domestic Product” and just led a summer theater project where area teens created a show about gun control. She’s also acted locally with Bated Breath Theatre and Playhouse on Park. Originally from Madison, Wis., she studied theater at the California Institute of the Arts. She now teaches at the Greater Hartford Arts Academy and Housatonic Community College.

Butler found out in June that she’d gotten the Molly role, and marvels at the “the amount of information I’ve been learning since then about what it’s like to be a female in the military, especially the Marines. It’s crazy, really intense. Eye-opening, jaw-dropping. It’s changed my mind about people in the service and what they go through.”

“It’s such a specific culture,” she continues, demonstrating the intricate process of tucking one’s camouflage pants into one’s boots. “Molly is a really great example of your ideal Marine. She’s rational, doesn’t let emotions get in the way. She’s extremely well-trained. She’s grounded and calm under extreme circumstances.”

“Queens for a Year,” Butler says, may bring to light prejudices and other problems, but “it’s not anti-military. It incorporates really positive, meaningful things, aspects of solidarity when protecting and defending family. It’s about being initiated into this highly classified family and what happens when you’re in that family and somebody betrays you. It beautifully walks that line. It is dedicated to that service, to how you find justice.”

To further discuss some of the issues in the play, Hartford Stage is holding a panel discussion on “Women in the Combat Zone: What It Means to be a Woman in the Military.” T.D. Mitchell will be on the panel, as will Jamie DePaola, a Marine Corps veteran who serves as Area 1 Director of the Women Marines Association and Michelle Thomas, a Connecticut Air National Guard veteran who is also a member of the Veterans Arts Foundation of Hartford. The discussion, moderated by VA Connecticut Healthcare System Women Veterans Program manager Lynette Adams, will be held at the theater 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.