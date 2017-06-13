Director From Mexico Brings 'Frida Kahlo' Story To Carriage House

In his native Mexico, Hiram Marina is a well-known theater director and producer who's helmed shows involving more than a hundred performers at once, for audiences that numbered in the tens of thousands.

After a couple of years of regularly traveling back and forth from Mexico to Connecticut, where his wife is from, Marina moved to Southington eight months ago. Eager to continue in his established career, he's testing the waters with a single performance of a one-woman show, in the 80-seat Carriage House Theater on Farmington Avenue.

The show is "Frida Kahlo: Long Live Life," about the celebrated Mexican painter who died in 1954. Marina and his wife Lauren have translated and adapted a 1998 script by Mexican playwright Humberto Robles. The production stars local actress Yari Castro.

"This show has been seen in over 20 countries, but in Spanish," Marina said in a phone conversation last week. "This production is the first one in English, and it is the first time I have directed a play in English." He and Lauren Marina have added "specific American jokes" to the show and made some other changes based on cultural differences they've perceived between American and Mexican audiences. "We worked for six months on the script," Marina says.

The director is a longtime admirer of Kahlo's life and work. He has visited the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City and says, "I can't believe what Frida Kahlo did in the 1940s and '50s, fighting for freedom." He is a strong believer in women's rights. "My last production was about a woman. Now my wife, Lauren, is changing my life a lot. She is a wonderful woman."

Lauren Marina The play "Frida Kahlo: Long Live Life" is at the Carriage House Theater in Hartford June 17. The play "Frida Kahlo: Long Live Life" is at the Carriage House Theater in Hartford June 17. (Lauren Marina)

"Long Live Life," Marina explains, is a "biographical play" based on the artist's diaries. "It's more about her life than her art, how she suffered a lot." The play touches on some political issues but "is more about culture, social issues. These are true stories from her life. It is set on the Day of the Dead, with Frida Kahlo in her kitchen, preparing food for her dead friends." Those friends include Nelson Rockefeller and surrealist writer André Breton.

Marina decided to stage "Long Live Life" at the Carriage House after seeing a one-woman show by Kimberly Cannon at that space last year. The Carriage House is home to the community-conscious political theater HartBeat Ensemble, and is also used for monthly shows by Sea Tea Improv. Marina says he loves the venue because "it is so intimate. For my first show here I didn't want to start with 25 or 50 actors.

"In Mexico, I did shows with more than 100 actors." This includes a production about the history of Mexico he did for the G20 Summit in 2012. "President Obama was seeing one of my shows." One of his other shows, for an international tourism industry event, used over 120 actors and was performed for over 10,000 people a night. His best-known project is "Palenque Rojo," about Mayan murals. It toured for six years and over 1,000 performances.

By contrast, "Long Live Life" is "the smallest show I've done in my life," Marina says. It features Yari Castro (whom Marina says he saw in a Christmas program at his church and thought, "Maybe I can do something with her") plus an onstage musician and Marina himself as the narrator. The two-act drama is 75 minutes long, including an intermission.

"This play," Hiram Marina declares, "is about the power of the woman. It is the most important thing, to keep fighting the way Frida Kahlo did."

FRIDA KAHLO: LONG LIVE LIFE by Humberto Robles, directed by Hiram Marina, is performed 6 p.m. June 17 at the Carriage House Theater, 360 Farmington Ave., Hartford. Tickets are $20. Information is at hartbeatensemble.org or hirammarina.com.