Alan Alda Ready To Chat About Acting, Writing At CT Forum

"The whole point of communication," Alan Alda muses, "is not about what you have to say. It's about how you say it."

The celebrated actor, writer, director, science advocate and activist shared life lessons and career anecdotes during a phone interview on Friday morning.

He will share more on Saturday, May 6, at The Bushnell during the final Connecticut Forum event of this season. The announcement late last week of Alda's appearance came after another actor/filmmaker, Rob Reiner, had to beg off due to changes in the shooting schedule of his latest movie.

The forum also has booked director Jason Reitman for Saturday's "A Conversation Between Alan Alda and Jason Reitman." Reitman, who directed the feature films "Thank You for Smoking," "Juno," "Up in the Air," "Young Adult," "Men, Women & Children" and the forthcoming "Tully," also is the executive producer and occasional director of the TV series "Casual." The moderator of the event is New York Times critic-at-large Wesley Morris.

Alda says that he's never met Reitman, but that "Up in the Air" is one of his favorite films. Alda suggests that the forum "seems to be me and Jason Reitman talking about our careers and our lives." He's hoping for a wide-ranging discussion, adding, "I have plenty to talk about other than my acting and writing career."

Alda played Capt. Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce for 11 seasons on the landmark TV series "M*A*S*H." In the 1980s, he wrote, directed and starred in the movies "The Four Seasons," "Sweet Liberty," "A New Life" and "Betsy's Wedding." Recent TV acting credits include recurring roles in "The Blacklist," "The Big C" and "30 Rock."

Asked if he chose to play some darker or more villainous roles in the 1980s and '90s — a selfish scientist in the AIDS drama "And the Band Played On," the obnoxious TV producer in Woody Allen's "Crimes and Misdemeanors" — in order to distance himself from the Hawkeye character, Alda corrects the impression: "Half the people I've played were dark or flawed. Even Hawkeye was dark at times." He mentions playing the real-life death-row inmate Caryl Chessman in the 1977 TV-movie "Kill Me If You Can."

"I try to find the meaning in whatever I do," he says.

Alda's interest in communication has extended to writing (the bestselling memoir "Never Have Your Dog Stuffed: And Other Things I've Learned") and public speaking (many college commencement speeches, including one at Connecticut College in 1980). For decades, he has distinguished himself as an advocate for scientific advancement. He hosted the long-running PBS series "Scientific American Frontiers" from 1993 to 2005.

His latest book, scheduled to be released in June, is "If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face? My Adventures in the Art and Science of Relating and Communicating." "I'm more excited about that book than almost anything else I've ever done," Alda says. "I spent a couple of years writing it, but have been working on the substance of it for over 20 years. I draw from my experiences as an actor, connecting with other people."

Alan Alda's father was an actor as well: Robert Alda, who began performing in vaudeville and burlesque in the 1930s, then shifted to musical theater (Sky Masterston in the original Broadway production of "Guys and Dolls"), movies (George Gershwin in "Rhapsody in Blue") and television ("The Robert Alda Show").

Robert and Alan Alda co-starred in the play "Roger, the Sixth" at the Ivoryton Playhouse in Essex 60 years ago.

Alan Alda recalls the Ivoryton gig fondly. "We were on a tour that year. Summer stock was alive and well in those days." He also directed and starred in a production of Bill Manhoff's romantic comedy "The Owl and the Pussycat" at the Westport Country Playhouse in 1966.

"I feel more comfortable on the stage," he says. Playing presidential candidate Sen. Arnold Vinick on "The West Wing," and having a pivotal debate episode broadcast live, was the best of both worlds. A theater-styled performance also graces Alda's otherwise ungraceful character Uncle Pete on last year's Louis C.K. web series "Horace and Pete."

In June, a play Alda wrote about Marie Curie will be presented at the World Science Festival in New York City. He previously wrote a play about Albert Einstein. "It's a good idea to humanize scientists," he feels. "They are people like us. What they do is not happening to distant beings."

The Connecticut Forum presents "A Conversation Between Alan Alda and Jason Reitman" on Saturday, May 6, at 8 p.m., at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets are $30-$90. 860-509-0909, ctforum.org

