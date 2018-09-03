Musical Play "Peter And The Starcatcher" Takes Turn At Playhouse on Park

“Peter and the Starcatcher” is not technically a musical. But it has songs, and comedy and fantasy, and is based on the same story that has already fueled numerous musicals (from “Peter Pan” to “Finding Neverland.”)

The play-with-music is based on the best-selling children’s chapter book by humorist Dave Barry and science fiction novelist Ridley Pearson. It’s a prequel to “Peter Pan,” about a trunk filled with treasure. Boys are lost. Pirates are involved.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” has been seen numerous times in Connecticut. The national tour of the 2012 Broadway production visited several theaters in the state, followed by productions at numerous small theaters and college theaters. Now it’s Playhouse on Park’s turn. The West Hartford theater has found a way to add a few more female voices to the show, with Miss Sandra Mhlongo playing the traditionally male role of Smee and Colleen Welsh (from the playhouse’s “Avenue Q” a year ago) as Mrs. Bumbrake, which in most “Starcatcher” productions is played by a man in drag. The show is directed by Playhouse on Park co-founder Sean Harris and music-directed by Melanie Guerin — both fresh from the theater’s hit summer rendition of “In the Heights.”

“Peter and the Starcatcher” runs Sept. 12 through Oct. 14 at Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with an added Tuesday matinee Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $50, $35-$45 for students and seniors, $17.50 for preview performances on Sept. 12 and 13. 860-523-5900, playhouseonpark.org.