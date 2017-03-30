Musical 'Once' Returns To CT For Show At The Palace

It sings "Leave, Leave" but happily it doesn't. "Once — The Musical" has been in Connecticut four times, and here comes a fifth.

The show is based on the 2007 John Carney film that won a best song Oscar for "Falling Slowly." The stage version cleverly uses an Irish pub setting, and actors who also serve as the musical's full band, to stage the romantic tale of a young Irish guitarist ("Guy") who meets a young Czech pianist ("Girl") on the streets of Dublin.

The first national tour of "Once" played New Haven in early 2014 (while the show's Broadway production was still going strong), then Hartford in the spring of 2015. A different, non-Equity tour began over a year ago. It brought "Once" back to New Haven in January of 2016 and to the Garde Arts Center in January of this year. It now returns to the state for three performances April 7 and 8 at the Palace Theater, 100 East Main St., Waterbury.

The lead players are the same as they were last year at the Shubert and three months ago at the Garde. Sam Cieri is a lean, moody Guy with a quiet demeanor but a deep growling singing voice. Mackenzie Lesser-Roy is a fresh-faced, bright-eyed Girl who credibly inspires Guy to follow his dreams, while figuring out what her own life goals are. "Once — The Musical" is as involving as ever, including the pre-show bit where the audience can order drinks at the onstage pub while the cast jams on Irish standards.

"Once" plays Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $60.50-$90.50. 203-346-2000, palacetheaterct.org.