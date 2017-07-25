A Midsummer Fest: Celebrating Old Lyme With Art, Music, Even A Dog Show

Old Lyme is proud of its history as a hive of activity for artists. Florence Griswold hosted an art colony in her home from 1899 until her death in 1937. Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts is just down the street from Miss Florence's house and the Lyme Art Association is just next door.

On Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, the town celebrates its history with the 31st annual Midsummer Festival. The festival fills a .8-mile stretch of Lyme Street with art exhibits, art and craft fairs, hands-on art activities for kids and adults, art demos, caricature drawings, a sculpture garden, a fashion show, a Bohemian street fair, a car show, a 5K, yoga, magicians, a book sale, a dog show, live music and food trucks.

Old Lyme Midsummer Festival Become a masterpiece while visiting the Lyme Art Association’s Masterpiece Photo Op on the Association Lawn/ Become a masterpiece while visiting the Lyme Art Association’s Masterpiece Photo Op on the Association Lawn/ (Old Lyme Midsummer Festival)

At the heart of the festival is Miss Florence's house, now a museum specializing in American impressionism at 96 Lyme St. The festival will kick off on Friday at 7 p.m. on the museum's back lawn, which faces the Lieutenant River, with a free concert by the bluegrass band Nick Anderson and the Shady Creek.

That night, admission is free to the museum galleries, where a new show, "Flora / Fauna: The Naturalist Impulse In American Art" is showing work by Childe Hassam, Willard Metcalf, John James Audubon, Frederic Church, Martin Johnson Heade, Fidelia Bridges, Charles Ethan Porter and other artists who focused on the natural world. The galleries will be open on Saturday also, for $5, children 12 and younger free.

Willard L. Metcalf/ Florence Griswold “Kalmia” is part of the exhibit “Flora / Fauna: The Naturalist Impulse In American Art” at the Florence Griswold Museum. It can be seen during the Old Lyme Midsummer Festival. “Kalmia” is part of the exhibit “Flora / Fauna: The Naturalist Impulse In American Art” at the Florence Griswold Museum. It can be seen during the Old Lyme Midsummer Festival. (Willard L. Metcalf/ Florence Griswold)

The museum's lawn will be the site of the Bohemian Street Fair, where artisans making clothing, jewelry, food, books, birdhouses and other items will sell their wares, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A "Hands On Minds On" event will offer art and science activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and singer-instrumentalist Dave Fry will perform folk music at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The "Parading Paws" dog show will begin at 10:30 a.m.

First thing in the morning on Saturday, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., a segment of Lyme Street will be closed off for a 5K run that will raise money for Lymes' Youth Service Bureau's mental-health programs.

Visitors can park at Lyme-Old Lyme High School, 69 Lyme St. and the Old Lyme Marketplace on Halls Road. Free shuttle buses will take them to the fair location

Old Lyme Midsummer Festival Visitors can walk among the large and small sculpture at Studio 80 and enjoy a fashion show and dance performances during Old Lyme’s Midsummer Festival. Visitors can walk among the large and small sculpture at Studio 80 and enjoy a fashion show and dance performances during Old Lyme’s Midsummer Festival. (Old Lyme Midsummer Festival)

Here are other venues and their activities:

Bee and Thistle Inn, 100 Lyme St.: An antique car show sponsored by the local Lions Club from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5.

Studio 80, 80 Lyme St.: Sculpture garden open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sculptor Richard Newton will give a talk at 11 a.m. At both noon and 2 p.m., a fashion show will be held, with designs by Susan Hickman, Anna Lucas and Cristin Rivera. A performance by GUSTO Dance and River Valley Dance Project will be presented, also both at noon and 2 p.m. Acoustic duo Jekyll & Hyde (John Martorelli and Mike Cartwright) will perform from 4 to 5 p.m.

Old Lyme Inn, 85 Lyme St.: Outdoor "fence show" art sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with art demos throughout the day. The funk band Mass-Conn-Fusion will perform in several shows from 11 a.m. to dusk.

Lyme Academy, 84 Lyme St.: "Underneath Them Steady Air," an exhibit of bird art by Judy Cotton and Michael DiGiorgio, in the Chauncey Stillman Gallery from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art-making demos, youth art-making activities and an art sale, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festival visitors can join in on a figure-drawing session from 1 to 3 p.m., with materials provided. Also from 1 to 3 p.m. Bob Marley and the Wailers tribute band Hope Road will perform on the lawn.

Lyme Art Association, 90 Lyme St.: Three exhibits — of marine art, garden art and small artworks — will be on show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also during those hours, artists will be in their studios welcoming visitors and visitors can take their pictures inside stand-up replicas of famous paintings.

Town Hall, 52 Lyme St.: A free yoga class will take place on the lawn from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Bring a beach towel or a mat. A magic show will take place from 11 a.m. to noon. Bill Hernandez will draw caricatures of festival visitors, free, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Old Lyme Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library, 2 Library Lane, intersection of Lyme Street: Book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Screen-print t-shirt making from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Suggested donation $5. Connecticut authors will discuss their books from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children's story times at 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 2 and 3 p.m. Informational booths about recycling and how to download e-books.

Old Lyme Historical Society, 55 Lyme St.: Weaving demos by Frances Lo, Stephanie Morton and Susan Morrison from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Singer-songwriter Jim Lampos will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Mary Crist will show and sell her handmade jewelry from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items about Old Lyme history also will be sold from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Center School, 49 Lyme St.: Tours of the boathouse and a chance to use a rowing machine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students from Lyme-Old Lyme middle and high schools will perform from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patricia Spratt for the Home, 60 Lyme St.: Warehouse linen sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

77 Lyme St.: Music by local youths from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 to 3:30 p.m. A local business and vendors' artisan market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 pm.

More info at oldlymemidsummerfestival.com.