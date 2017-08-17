Joke Master Norm Macdonald At Foxwoods

Norm Macdonald's been declared "a modern master of the long joke" (by the pop culture site Vulture) and "one subversive, hilarious dude" (by Paste magazine).

A viral video of Macdonald telling his ersatz-erudite "Moth joke" to Conan O'Brien was sent around the web with this title: "People Are Saying This is The Best Joke Ever Told."

The accolades don't stop there. Macdonald is considered one of the best Weekend Update anchors in the history of "Saturday Night Live" (and the one who, incidentally, popularized the term "fake news"). He hosts a terrific no-holds-barred podcast, which recently conducted a splendid interview with an avowed Macdonald fan, the reclusive David Letterman.

Macdonald's 2016 book "Based on a True Story: A Memoir" is a bizarre mix of well-known facts about his life and career and wild fabricated adventures concerning him and his hapless sidekick Adam Eget. Macdonald has likened "Based on a True Story" to one of his favorite literary forms, the Russian comic novel.

Macdonald also tweets incessantly. He has taken long breaks from doing stand-up, but following a hysterical Netflix special "Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery" — where, in true longform Macdonald form, the title of the special is not explained until its final moments — he is back on the road.

Norm Macdonald performs at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Foxwood Resort Casino's Fox Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. $25 and $37. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.