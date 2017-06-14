NEA Awards Grants To 14 Connecticut Arts Organizations

The National Endowment for the Arts on Wednesday announced it has awarded 1,195 grants totaling $82.06 million to arts organizations all over the country, including 14 organizations in Connecticut totaling $957,400.

This is the second round of funding for fiscal year 2017.

The grants come during an embattled time in the history of the NEA. In March, President Trump announced a proposed budget that would eliminate funding to four federal arts-and-culture funding organizations, the NEA, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The four agencies have a combined budget of about $1 billion.

The Connecticut grantees, their amounts, and the funds' purposes are:

Goodspeed Opera House Foundation, Inc. in East Haddam, $25,000, to support the production of the musical "Rags," with music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, about Jewish immigrants to America in the early 1900s.

Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington, $10,000, to support artist fees for the Sunken Garden Poetry Festival.

Artists Collective, Inc. of Hartford, $10,000, to support the Jammin' Jazz series.

Connecticut Historical Society of Hartford, $30,000, to support Southern New England Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program.

Connecticut Historical Society of Hartford, $35,000, to support the Connecticut Cultural Heritage Arts Program.

Connecticut State Office of the Arts, Dept. of Economic & Community Development of Hartford, $722,400, to support activities associated its NEA-approved state strategic plan.

Hartford Stage Company, $15,000, to support the development and production of "Make Believe," a play about latch-key kids by Bess Wohl.

Architecture Resource Center of New Haven, $10,000, to support the Design Connections Partnership.

Arts Council of Greater New Haven, $10,000, to support Greater New Haven Arts Hub, a collaborative marketing effort.

Connecticut Players Foundation, Inc. of New Haven, $15,000, to support Long Wharf Theatre's Contemporary American Voices Festival.

Elm Shakespeare Company of New Haven, $15,000, to support Free Shakespeare in the Park.

Florence Griswold Museum of Old Lyme, $20,000, to support an exhibit of works surveying the history of artist-naturalists and environmentally conscious artists in America from the 19th through the mid-20th centuries.

Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum of Ridgefield, $20,000, to support exhibits and educational programs.

Westport Country Playhouse, $20,000, to support a production of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" with an education and engagement initiative.