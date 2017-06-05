'Motown The Musical' At The Shubert

"Motown the Musical" is an ensemble drama roiling with temptations, miracles and all those other fantastic Detroit groups of the 1960s and '70s. The central characters in the musical are Berry Gordy Jr., Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye, but the songs are the stars.

The national tour of the Broadway hit, which was co-written by Motown Records founder Gordy himself, played the Bushnell last season. This jukebox show to beat all jukebox shows — more than 60 Motown classics are included, including hits from Stevie Wonder, the Jackson Five and Gaye — can now be seen (with a different cast) June 13-18 at the Shubert Theatre, 247 College St., New Haven. (The tour will visit Connecticut once again next year, in May at the Waterbury Palace.) $37-$210. 203-562-5666, shubert.com.

— Christopher Arnott, carnott@courant.com