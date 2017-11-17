Comedian Mike Birbiglia At Foxwoods

In the past year you might have seen Mike Birbiglia on "Orange Is the New Black" (as Danny Pearson), or in the movie he wrote and directed and starred in, "Don't Think Twice" (about an improv troupe going through major changes).

Or you may have seen him on a Connecticut stage, working on one of his one-man theater/comedy shows. Previous efforts have included "Thank God for Jokes" and "Sleepwalk With Me." Birbiglia workshopped an early version of his new one, which he's calling "The New One," at the FunnyBone in Manchester earlier this year.

The latest version of Mike Birbiglia's "The New One" is at Foxwoods Resort Casino's Fox Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, at 7 p.m. Nov. 25. $38. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.