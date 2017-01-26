'Menopause The Musical' At Shubert; 'Who's Tommy' At Two Venues

You may know "Menopause the Musical" from several summer rental engagements at the Long Wharf Theatre in the past decades. It returns to New Haven, in a larger production, for three performances Feb. 3-4 at the Shubert Theater, 247 College St., New Haven.

This small-scale musical concerns four women — "Professional Woman," "Soap Star," "Earth Mother" and "Iowa Housewife" — who meet in a department store and begin discussing certain changes in their lives. The musical's score consists of menopause-themed parodies of classic pop songs: "Chain of Fools" becomes "Change, Change, Change." The disco anthems "Stayin' Alive" and "Night Fever" change to "Stayin' Awake" and "Night Sweatin'." "Puff the Magic Dragon" morphs into "Puff, My God, I'm Draggin'." You get the idea.

"Menopause the Musical" is marking its 15th anniversary with a special tour, featuring Cindy Williams from the 1970s sitcom "Laverne and Shirley" and Megan Cavanagh, who played Maria Hooch in the movie "A League of Their Own."

Williams is not playing one of the characters in the show and is billed as a "special guest." Cavanagh plays Earth Mother, opposite three longtime "Menopause" veterans: Linda Boston, Cherie Price and Teri Adams.

Performances are Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $55. 203-562-5666, shubert.com

Noel Roberge Warner Theatre Noel Roberge, shown here in “Rock of Ages” at the Warner Theatre in Torrington, will be playing the title role in "The Who's Tommy" at the same theater Feb. 4 to 12. Noel Roberge, shown here in “Rock of Ages” at the Warner Theatre in Torrington, will be playing the title role in "The Who's Tommy" at the same theater Feb. 4 to 12. (Warner Theatre)

The Who's 'Tommy,' Twice

"It's a boy, Mrs. Walker, it's a boy."

Oh, and it's another boy, as well, over there.

The Who released "Tommy" as a concept album in 1969. It became a Ken Russell movie in 1975. These releases caused countless live concert versions to happen, but it wasn't until "The Who's Tommy," as it's now known, became a Broadway musical in 1992 that the floodgates truly opened. Numerous tours have visited Connecticut, and small theaters and college theaters throughout the state have done their own productions.

Two are happening this week. The pinball wizard can be found Feb. 2-18 at Curtain Call Inc.'s Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with an added Sunday matinee Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $24 to $32, $25 for seniors and $16 for students. 203-461-6348, curtaincallinc.com.

You can also see him, hear him, touch him and feel him Feb. 4-5 and 10-12 at the Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Performances are Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. as well as Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19 to $30. 860-489-7180, warnertheatre.org.