Comedian, 'WTF' Podcaster Marc Maron To Play College Street

He coaxed Norm McDonald into describing the worst moments of his gambling addiction. He patched up an old friendship with Louis C.K., in a conversation that Slate magazine deemed "the best podcast of all time." His failure to get hired by "Saturday Night Live" back in 1995 led to a yearslong obsession with Lorne Michaels that has informed hours of monologues and public conversations.

Marc Maron's reputation as an ace interviewer on his top-rated "WTF" podcast can distract from the fact that he's become a big star in his own right. He's been doing stand-up for 30 years. By the early and mid-2000s, he was developing a considerable following due to his regular appearances on "Conan O'Brien," the off-Broadway one-man-show "Jerusalem Syndrome" and his morning show on the progressive talk radio network Air America.

A fallow period in his career led Maron to create "WTF" in 2009. He produces two episodes a week, primarily in his garage, serving as a sort of therapist to the stars. The guest list has ranged from fairly obscure indie rockers and stand-up comics (The Figgs, Shane Mauss) to the likes of Robin Williams, Iggy Pop and President Barack Obama. Each episode opens with a thoughtful, funny, often self-obsessed monologue from Maron, which sets the tone of the show in general. "WTF" is freewheeling, open-minded, thrillingly random and mindblowingly self-analytical.

"WTF" has led to much wider fame for Maron, including a sitcom ("Maron," which ended last year after four seasons), TV specials, comedy albums, a memoir ("Attempting Normal") and a shift from club gigs to large theater concerts.

Marc Maron's "Too Real Tour" plays College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, March 10, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and $40. 203-867-2000, collegestreetmusichall.com.