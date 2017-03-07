Arts & Theater

Comedian, 'WTF' Podcaster Marc Maron To Play College Street

He coaxed Norm McDonald into describing the worst moments of his gambling addiction. He patched up an old friendship with Louis C.K., in a conversation that Slate magazine deemed "the best podcast of all time." His failure to get hired by "Saturday Night Live" back in 1995 led to a yearslong obsession with Lorne Michaels that has informed hours of monologues and public conversations.

Marc Maron's reputation as an ace interviewer on his top-rated "WTF" podcast can distract from the fact that he's become a big star in his own right. He's been doing stand-up for 30 years. By the early and mid-2000s, he was developing a considerable following due to his regular appearances on "Conan O'Brien," the off-Broadway one-man-show "Jerusalem Syndrome" and his morning show on the progressive talk radio network Air America.

A fallow period in his career led Maron to create "WTF" in 2009. He produces two episodes a week, primarily in his garage, serving as a sort of therapist to the stars. The guest list has ranged from fairly obscure indie rockers and stand-up comics (The Figgs, Shane Mauss) to the likes of Robin Williams, Iggy Pop and President Barack Obama. Each episode opens with a thoughtful, funny, often self-obsessed monologue from Maron, which sets the tone of the show in general. "WTF" is freewheeling, open-minded, thrillingly random and mindblowingly self-analytical.

"WTF" has led to much wider fame for Maron, including a sitcom ("Maron," which ended last year after four seasons), TV specials, comedy albums, a memoir ("Attempting Normal") and a shift from club gigs to large theater concerts.

Marc Maron's "Too Real Tour" plays College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, March 10, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and $40. 203-867-2000, collegestreetmusichall.com.

