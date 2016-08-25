David Pittsinger has distinguished himself both in new operas ("The Crucible," "Appomattox") and in classic American musicals ("South Pacific," "Kiss Me Kate"). Pittsinger's tackling the lead role in "Man of La Mancha" at the Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main St., Ivoryton, Sept. 7 through Oct. 2. Talia Thiesfield, a 2011 UConn grad who appeared in "Smokey Joe's Cafe," "Violet" and "Measure for Measure" at Connecticut Repertory Theatre, plays Aldonzo.

The show itself has Connecticut roots. It was the Goodspeed Opera House, which took a TV adaptation of "Don Quixote" by Dale Wasserman and turned it into "Man of La Mancha" the musical, with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, back in 1965. Tickets are $50. Information: 860-767-7318, ivorytonplayhouse.org