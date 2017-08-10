'Rude, Crude, Partially Nude': 'Mama D's Hot Summer Nights' At Playhouse On Park

Playhouse on Park is unveiling another of its bawdy "Mama D's" seasonal dance/comedy/revues.

The latest saucy spectacle is "Mama D's Hot Summer Nights," conceived and directed by Mama D herself, choreographer Darlene Zoller (this photo is from an previous Mama D production).

Promotional materials proclaim "We're rude, we're crude and we're partially nude" and describe the performance as "steamy, with just enough costumes to make it legal."

Naturally, the theater decrees "this event is for grown-ups only, ages 18 and up." It's also BYOB. Aug. 18 and 19 and Aug. 24 to 26 at Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford. (Thursday's performance at 7:30 p.m.; all other performances at 8 p.m.) 860-523-5900, playhouseonpark.org.