Legends In Concert: Spirit Of The King, Ol' Blue Eyes At Foxwoods

Two dozen years ago, a Frank Sinatra concert opened the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino. The spirit of Ol' Blue Eyes is returning to the Fox.

Forty years ago in Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died, days before he was scheduled to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. Elvis will be in the building at Foxwoods this month as well.

Sinatra, as portrayed by Brian Duprey, and Presley, in the form of Patrick Dunn, are part of the latest "Legends in Concert" spectacular — also featuring impersonations of Michael Jackson, Cher and Rod Stewart — which has 21 performances Aug. 1 through Sept. 3 at the casino.

The "Legends" shows are surefire hits, with some of the longest runs of any Foxwoods events. Recent milestones such as the 2015 centennial of Sinatra's birth, this year's 40th anniversary of Elvis' death, and Foxwoods' own 25th anniversary celebration only add to the nostalgic impact.

Legends in Concert Patrick Dunn as Elvis Presley. Patrick Dunn as Elvis Presley. (Legends in Concert)

Dunn, who last appeared as Elvis at Foxwoods a year and a half ago, says in a recent phone interview that the "Legends" revue "almost always has an Elvis that closes the show."

Dunn attended the Hartt School at the University of Connecticut and will be spending some of his free time in August visiting friends in the cast of "Oklahoma!" at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam. He's worked at the Goodspeed himself (in 2008's "Geniuses The Musical"), and also been in "Godspell" and "Footloose" at the Ivoryton Playhouse and in "A Christmas Carol" at Hartford Stage. He has also sung with the Hartford Symphony — "no, not as Elvis. Just little old me."

Dunn is somewhat rare among the "Legends" performers in having an active career in musical theater distinct from his Elvis impersonations. In the fall, Dunn will be part of the first national tour of the musical "Waitress."

Legends in Concert Brian Duprey as Frank Sinatra. Brian Duprey as Frank Sinatra. (Legends in Concert)

Elvis and Sinatra tribute artists often find a specific period in those performers' long, varied careers to master. Duprey resembles a younger Sinatra, with the loose necktie and fedora, though he says in a recent phone interview that he is usually duty-bound to perform the Chairman of the Board's latter-day hits as well.

"If I didn't do 'New York, New York,' they'd be booing me. Certain songs are iconic." Among Duprey's personal favorites is the "Guys and Dolls" show tune "Luck Be a Lady Tonight," which he feels "symbolizes that whole Rat Pack era."

Dunn specializes in Elvis circa 1968-75 — "from the black leather to the studded jumpsuits. I can do '50s Elvis, but specifically with 'Legends,' they have guys who know their niche and really nail it."

Each act in "Legends in Concert" gets a separate 20-minute set, around half a dozen songs. Within that time there also can be costume changes, and whole different eras can be evoked. The idea, Dunn says, is to present "hit after hit after hit. If you're not the biggest fan of any one of us, it's only a couple of tunes until someone else comes out."

Courtesy Of Foxwoods Lisa McClowry as Cher. Lisa McClowry as Cher. (Courtesy Of Foxwoods)

Dunn, who was born nearly a decade after Elvis Presley died, saw his first "Legends in Concert" show at Myrtle Beach in South Carolina 20 years ago. He and Duprey both say they were originally convinced to try their hand at tribute concerts through the encouragement of friends. Dunn had channeled Presley when playing the Southern evangelist Melvin P. Thorpe in the musical "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

"I was told I didn't look like Elvis. I said, 'I do musical theater. I've got access to make-up guys, costume designers...'" His outfits have been fashioned by Elvis Presley's actual tailor. His jewelry is replicated from the King's own. Dunn spends 90 minutes on his hair and make-up before a show.

Duprey, who hails from Rhode Island and attended Fairfield University (where he played in the school's jazz ensemble), says "I always sounded like Frank. I'm a natural baritone."

He's been working for "Legends in Concert" since 2013 and also tours internationally with his own Sinatra concert act.

HANDOUT John Anthony as Rod Stewart. John Anthony as Rod Stewart. (HANDOUT)

"My friends didn't understand why I liked this music so much, but they supported me. This was my little pocket talent. I'd do karaoke nights and jaws would drop." He doesn't need make-up the way Dunn does, but he does insert blue contact lenses into his eyes before a show.

Duprey is considered in the forefront of the Frank Sinatra pack. In 2007, when the Sirius radio network was starting its own Sinatra music channel, Howard Stern played a recording of Duprey for Sinatra's daughter on Stern's own Sirius show. She was convinced it was her father singing.

As for Dunn, "the way "Legends" chooses their Elvis," he says, using a common industry term for plural Elvis impersonators, "is by how highly they're ranked by Elvis Presley Enterprises." Dunn is among the top-ranked. "Almost all the other guys in the top 10 do this full-time."

Both Dunn and Duprey recognize the need to sound and look as close as possible to the icons to whom they pay tribute. It's not as easy as memorizing a recording, however.

"I never sing the same song the same way twice," Duprey says. "I'm always improvising. These songs are standards. The way artists established themselves was with their own phrasing and arrangements. You stay true to the notes the writer intended, but I'm also an actor portraying a character."

"I try to stay true to the recordings," Dunn says, "whether they're live or in the studio, but Elvis was pretty loose, and you have to adjust for that.

"You have to be careful. Elvis fans are really specific. This is an honor, but it's also a responsibility."

While Foxwoods is offering a wide range of pop "Legends" this month, the state's other big resort casino complex, Mohegan Sun, is spending a weekend just on Elvis.

There's an "Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular" starring Shawn Klush 7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 in Mohegan Sun's Wolf Den club space, plus an elaborate "Graceland Presents Elvis: Live in Concert" show 8 p.m. Aug. 6 in Mohegan Sun Arena. "Elvis: Live in Concert" features film footage and remastered vocal recordings of Presley himself, accompanied by a live orchestra.

LEGENDS IN CONCERT runs Aug. 1 through Sept. 3 at Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. Tickets: $30 and $40. foxwoods.com

ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST SPECTACULAR at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 at at Mohegan's Wolf Den are free. Tickets for the "Graceland Presents Elvis Live in Concert" program at 8 p.m. Aug. 6 are $29-$49. Mohegan Sun is at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville. 888-226-7711, mohegansun.com.