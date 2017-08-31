New York Kings Of Comedy At Foxwoods

New York City is a monarchy? No, of course not. Apparently it's a pentarchy, with five concurrent rulers.

The New York Kings of Comedy eschew royal titles in favor of ordinary names like Rob Stapleton, Mark Viera (both pictured) and Drew Fraser, or monosyllabic monikers like Capone and Talent. They manage their shared kingdom magnanimously, by telling funny jokes. Kind of cool that the jesters get to be kings for a change.

The New York Kings of Comedy rule at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Foxwoods' Fox Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. Tickets are $32. 800-FOXWOODS and foxwoods.com.