Rides, games and exotic animals come to Hartford's XL Center for the Connecticut Kids Fun Fair Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. Children 12 and under are free, adult tickets online are $9.95, $16 at the door. Family packs are available for $19.95. Hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. xlcenter.com