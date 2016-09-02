New Dworin Performance Project Unveils The Pain of Incarceration

For those both inside and outside, identifying the clang of a prison door is irrefutable; it is an absolute sound that reverberates universally.

But its sound is stubbornly subjective. For those who recognize it from TV shows, it might represent justice, and a string of myths and stereotypes. For those incarcerated, it is a sound they never want to shake their soul again, and it is also an identifying part of their life they'd like others to understand.

It is heard only once in Judy Dworin Performance Project's latest work, "Brave in a New World," a mixed media work that will debut Sept. 15 at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

"Prison wasn't anything I'd thought it would be," said Robin Cullen, of Middlefield. Cullen has been working with the Dworin performance project for about 18 years and she is one of the performers who has been incarcerated.

"I noticed it was a lot about circumstances — there were so many good people who made bad choices. Trauma had manifested as criminal behavior, but it was actually survival."

The beginning of the work illuminates the mood with the innocent voices of children, and the quiet sharing of the performers childhood memories: their favorite pastimes, their secret childhood places, their vulnerabilities. Dispersed within this section are games of duck-duck-goose, or ring-around-the-rosie, and lighthearted movements, like cartwheels.

By asserting this essence of humanity, Dworin deliberately takes the audience through her thematic arc: childhood innocence, circumstances leading to incarceration, the struggles or reintegration.

The cast of the Dworin performance project comprises five performers who have been part of the Dworin residencies at York Correctional Institute, as well as four project dancers. In this work, Dworin's 19th full-scale piece, the story vignettes come straight from personal experiences of those women, as well as one man, who is also performing. Dworin has recently begun to work with the male population at Cybulski.

Dworin notes that the taped voices of the children as part of the sound score is significant to the story, as their experience is often muted. "Kids keep the fact they have a parent in prison a secret. It affects them emotionally and behaviorally," said Dworin.

Lisa Matias of East Hartford performs a dance during a rehearsal for the mixed media work "Brave in a New World."

Going beyond that, Dworin examines how incarceration affects society. The people inside, she observes, should not be forgotten, as their stories resonate beyond the prison walls.

The performers move the audience through this world, with its ills and joys equally embraced. Dressed in casual black and white street clothes, they share their circumstances, from the beatings that incited their violence, to the vicissitudes to release — from the uncle who arrives at the prison to coerce sex, to the inevitable needle in the arm as a result.

Then there is the woman returning to her home and is greeted by a welcome home banner — a misstep by friends and relatives punctuating her shame, as she feels no sense of accomplishment for serving time.

Movement Tells The Story

The dance that weaves these life experiences together reflect the ebb and tide of joy, isolation, despair, hope, and anger. Dworin employs sweeping, poetic movement that never detracts from her storytelling script.

The sense of rhythm, timing, and emotion is of high caliber. A few sections of movement are arresting. One is the clapping sequence executed by the lone male performer Robert Byrd, whose hands fly around his body, under his legs, slapping out a rat-tat-tat that haunts the telling of his incarceration, which is narrated as he executes his solo.

Another memorable segment is the performers utilizing hollow cubes, which alternately trap them, or at times get swung outward in lightness and freedom.

"Brave in a New World" is full-throttle in terms of having set elements, song, dance, spoken word and costuming. As in other works, Dworin's husband, Blue, imbues the stage with Dworin's thematic vision.

Kelly Donnelly of New Britain reads an excerpt during a rehearsal for Judy Dworin Performance Project's latest work, "Brave in a New World."

"It will do a lot to create the light and dark in the piece," said Dworin.

A poignant section of the work follows the women as they struggle to obtain the basic needs to participate again in society, such as getting identification or hurdling prejudice in the job hunt.

Prison Stamps Your Identity

In the piece, Kathy Wyatt's story of applying at an upscale boutique post release is wrenching and peppered with some wry humor. Wyatt, who pens her own vignettes, discloses her prison sentence nonchalantly, not realizing it disqualifies her – being from the very world she is seeking to re-enter.

Coming from a middle-class background, Wyatt touches upon the way in which prison stamps your identity.

"I have to remember where I came from. This is who I am today, and most importantly — after myself, society needs to hear who's in prison. ... It's your neighbor, sister, someone like you who have made a bad choice."

This societal theme is the spine of Dworin's work, and one she unfolds with the powerful stories of her performers.

"We happen to incarcerate more people than anywhere else in the world, and they have long sentences, and we have to consider what that all means," said Dworin. "We cannot discount these are people who made a mistake and how do you handle that in the best way to healing everyone involved in that mistake."

JUDY DWORIN PERFORMANCE PROJECT'S, "Brave in a New World" will premiere 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15, at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts, 15 Vernon St., Hartford. Tickets are $25, $20 for Let's Go Arts members and seniors, $10 for students. Premium reserved seating is $50. For tickets, call 860-527-9800 or visit judydworin.org.