'Jersey Boy's At Bushnell; 'Assassins' At Yale Rep

Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's envelope-pushing 1990 musical "Assassins" offers a nightmarish gathering of men from throughout American history who have one thing in common: They tried to assassinate U.S. presidents.

Other characters include some of the assassins' targets (Gerald Ford, James Garfield), accomplices and correspondents. There's also a man who hands out guns to the assassins and a balladeer who lends them notoriety. Songs include "The Ballad of Booth," "November 22, 1963" and "Everybody's Got the Right." The musical gets revived fairly regularly, especially in London. A 2004 Broadway revival provided a breakthrough role for Neil Patrick Harris.

Composer Stephen Sondheim

"Assassins" is part of the Yale Repertory Theatre's 50th anniversary season. It plays March 17 to April 8 at the Yale University Theatre, 222 York St., New Haven. The Rep's artistic director, James Bundy, directs a cast that includes Stephen DeRosa, Robert Lenzi, Austin Durant, Lauren Molina, P.J. Griffith, Julia Murney, Stanley Bahorek, Lucas Dixon, Richard. R. Henry and Dylan Frederick (as the Balladeer), with "bystanders" played by Fred Inkley, Courtney Jamison, Jay Aubrey Jones, Brian Ray Norris, Sana "Prince" Sarr and Liz Wisan. Durant, DeRosa and Wisan are among the many Yale School of Drama alumni involved in the show.

Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. with an added Monday preview performance at 8 p.m. March 20, a Wednesday matinee March 29 at 2 p.m. and Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. on March 25, April 1 and 8. Tickets are $44 to $88, $20-$30 for students. 203-432-1234, yalerep.org.

More Seasons

The Four Seasons bio-musical "Jersey Boys" may have ended its Broadway run in January after more than 11 years of high-voiced harmonizing, but the show endures on tour.

"Jersey Boys" returns for its third time at The Bushnell (and eighth in Connecticut) March 22 to 26. The cast appears to be largely the same as when the tour played New Haven's Shubert nearly a year ago, with Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Matthew Dailey as Tommy De Vito, Keith Hines as Nick Massi. That makes Cory Jeacoma as Bob Gaudio the only new face among the four lead players.

The actors/singers have been allowed to make the roles their own, diverging from both the earlier casts and the (not very good) Clint Eastwood-directed film version. Dailey has a frat-boy insouciance, and Hines adopts a creepily amusing deadpan. The show remains one of the best-crafted examples of the jukebox musical genre, with a richly layered script, lots of action (from groupies to gangsters) and those insane harmonies.

Performances, at 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, are Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 1 and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.50 to $95.50. 860-987-5900, bushnell.org.