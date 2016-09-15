Dr. Henry Lee Revisits JonBenét Ramsey Case In CBS Special

One of the biggest stars of the fall TV season so far is a 6-year-old child beauty queen who has been dead nearly two decades.

After three documentary specials have already been run (with a TV movie in the works), the biggest broadcast project, "The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey," airs Sunday, Sept. 18 and Monday, Sept. 19 on CBS.

In it, Connecticut's famed criminalist Dr. Henry Lee is one of a handful of original investigators of the case who have been reunited with a pair of new experts for the special to re-examine the death of the little girl in Boulder, Colo., on Christmas night, 1996, that has yet to be solved.

Among the methods used by the producer Tom Forman was to build full-scale replicas of rooms in the Ramsey home to look at them again.

For Lee, 77, the Ramsey case is one of a dozen high-profile cases with which the chief emeritus for Scientific Services for the State of Connecticut and founder of the Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science at the University of New Haven is associated.

Dr. Henry Lee, far right, instructs Laura Richards, left, and Jim Clemente in Lee's Connecticut crime lab for the CBS investigative special "The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey'' that airs Sept. 18 and 19.

And it is not much more clear now who murdered Ramsey than it was when Lee began investigating in 1997 at the behest of Boulder County prosecutor Alex Hunter, who as the district attorney in 1999 refused to sign any indictment, saying the evidence was insufficient.

We talked to Lee this week by telephone, who was just back from a trip of lecturing and training in Asia.

Q: Was this an unusual thing for you to do, to take a look at a case almost 20 years later?

A: It is kind of unusual, but we at the University of New Haven Henry Lee Institute for Forensic Science have become a national cold case center. We look back at quite a few cold cases and of course the JonBenét Ramsey case is one of cases that receives a lot of national and international interest.

Q: How does the JonBenét case stand out among all of the ones you have investigated?

A: This is one of the most puzzling cases among the high-profile cases. The Kennedy assassination, someone basically killed him; Robert Kennedy, that's all clear cut. But the JonBenét Ramsey case, even today we still don't know if this is really a homicide or just a accidental death, because the medical examiner's examination and the crime scene investigation really did not give us conclusive evidence to tell us one way or another. This is the unfortunate tragedy. There are just so many pieces of evidence, and so many contradicting each another.

Basically, we lost the initial 24 hours — the most crucial time during the investigation. I was called into the case two and a half months later.

By that time, it was a little bit too late. The crime scene was no longer there. So we only could reconstruct the case through the crime scene photographs, which as you know, are two-dimensional representations, not the three dimensions of the actual scene. Many pieces of evidence that were supposed to be collected, weren't collected.

Q: It seems rather elaborate that the producers of this CBS special reconstructed the entire house.

A: Yes. The producer reconstructed the basement of the crime scene, where the body was found, also the living room area where subsequently the body was carried upstairs.

Q: And what did that show you? How did that help?

A: They used measurements to reconstruct the model because the house had already been sold to other people and had already been modified. So to look at a different perspective, a three-dimensional perspective, they rebuilt a couple of rooms of the location, in proper scale which can give a different perspective in which you can do reconstruction.

Q: What did other investigators bring to the investigation?

A: Actually, they got some original investigators in the case. I looked at some of the physical evidence at the crime scene. And they had a few psychological profilers, from Scotland Yard and the FBI that looked at the psychological aspect of the crime. Then we have a medical examiner, Werner Spitz, from Detroit, look at the autopsy aspect. So each of us had our own area of expertise and try to see whether we can piece this together and find out what happened, when it happened, how it happened, what is sequence of events, where it happened and why. Hopefully we can provide some answers.

Q: Have there been advances in forensic science over the past two decades that helped your new investigation?

A: Yes, there has been a tremendous amount of new developments in the last 20 years. Of course, DNA is one of the areas. With a trace amount of DNA you can do a genetic profile. Second, with fingerprints, image enhancement can make borderline images become better and we can search the records. Third, with artificial intelligence and a big database, we can start to look at other aspects of searching information about the psychological analysis of the crime, reconstruction of the crime in recent years also have had some development. So they do have some new things, but the new developments are limited by what they've already collected. One cannot go back 20 years to recollect the evidence.

Q: Had you revisited this case at all since the late '90s?

A: No, no. After Alex Hunter left the case, I left the case too, because there were just so many other obligations in Connecticut.

Q: Originally this special was called "Case Closed." I understand you don't want to give away your findings before the broadcast, but it sounds like you didn't close the case.

A: Well, some of the investigators working on the case basically have a more positive opinion. I always have an open mind that that's one possibility. But this case, from day one, my opinion remains the same: We really don't know if it's a kidnapping/homicide case. We did not establish it as a kidnapping or sexual assault or homicide case.

Q: There has already been a number of TV documentaries tackling this case so far this month, on A&E, Investigation Discovery and "Dateline" that were on before yours airs. Did you have any involvement with them?

A: As a matter of fact, they all contacted me, but I had already made a commitment with CBS, so I did not participate in those. In some of them, I gave a short interview, but did not give deep participation of re-examination of the whole case.

Q: Why do you think there's so much attention to this case nearly 20 years later?