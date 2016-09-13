Hartbeat Ensemble Celebrating 15 Years Of Community-Conscious Theater

The HartBeat goes on. Fifteen years after it was founded, HartBeat Ensemble's pulse is felt throughout the city.

The politically aware, community-conscious theater troupe marks its decade-and-a-half anniversary with a party Sunday afternoon at Black-eyed Sally's. HartBeat spent the early part of this week hosting a visit by the Algerian political theater ensemble Istjimam, including a panel discussion on "Theater in Times of Crisis" at the University of St. Joseph and student workshops at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

Members of the company can be found working elsewhere in the local theater community. An associate member of HartBeat's acting ensemble, Vanessa Butler, is starring in the world premiere of "Queens for the Year" at Hartford Stage. A Hartford Stage artistic associate, Rachel Alderman (who also has her own community-conscious theater company, New Haven's A Broken Umbrella Theatre) directed HartBeat's original musical "Gross Domestic Product" in March.

Originally an itinerant street theater company whose style was based on the famed San Francisco Mime Troupe, HartBeat for the past three years has been found at its own 77-seat Carriage House space on Farmington Avenue. It still work in many styles, but recent years have seen it developing full-length plays and musicals. The organization has been restructured, with a new managing director, Suzan Bibisi, joining artistic director Julia Rosenblatt, general manager Jennifer Yanko and the rest of the six-person staff.

Hartbeat Ensemble Artistic Director Julia Rosenblatt, left, and Managing Director Suzan Bibisi stand in the Carriage House Theatre in Hartford, which has been the theater company's home for the last three and a half years. This year they are celebrating 15 years in Hartford.

HartBeat's just-announced 2016-17 season will include the return of the 2015 hit "Jimmy and Lorraine," about the writers/activists James Baldwin and Lorraine Hansberry. The show will be staged at the University of St. Joseph's Autorino Center in January, then go on tour. Another earlier HartBeat show will also be revived this fall: the Dickens-inspired "Ebeneeza —A Hartford Holiday Carol" was first staged in 2006 and has not been done since the death of the show's creator and original star Greg Tate in 2012.

From April 7 to May 1, HartBeat will hold a "Women Playwrights Festival" featuring staged workshops of new scripts by Butler, Rosenblatt and fellow company member Cindy Martinez. HartBeat will also present two new entries in its ongoing "Neighborhood Investigative Project," dramatizing real-life stories and concerns from the Frog Hollow neighborhood Oct. 14 and 15 and from Barry Square in the spring.

The company also organizes a Youth Play Institute, which employs young theater artists from the area to create original works based around important social issues. Some funding for the program was lost due to recent state and city budget cuts, so there will be no YPI program this fall, but HartBeat has scheduled three such programs for 2017.

For this past summer's Youth Play Institute show about gun control, the student playmakers interviewed Sen. Chris Murphy via Skype, directly asking the legislator questions such as "Do you feel that Congress is complicit in violence committed by police officers?" and "How do you feel about the Black Lives Matter movement?"

Big Plans

In a phone interview earlier this week, Bibisi — who joined HartBeat in late May — said "part of my job is to more aggressively market the venue." She says HartBeat "has no major problems to solve" administratively but is in "the final throes of getting a grant to do major improvements." One of the things they hope to do with the $83,000 grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development is make the Carriage House space "more visible from the street, more of a destination. We're going to look more like a theater.

"We have a lot of ideas. Marketing, raising awareness. We rent the space out now, and are pretty full just from word of mouth. But we'd like to have people hold their birthday parties here, or their movie clubs."

At the root of it all is not just a performance space but how the HartBeat Ensemble uses it to connect with the community and the city at large.

"Our mandate," Julia Rosenblatt said in an interview this past spring, "is to do work that is relevant and rooted in the community. We're creating work that needs to be talked about. Our members have a strong background in social justice. We're also keeping writers and actors and artists employed, so they don't have to go to New York. All our artists are paid, and we have a robust intern program."

Earlier this week, in a separate interview, Rosenblatt recalled what it was like when the three co-founding members of HartBeat — herself, Greg Tate and Steve Ginsburg — first arrived in Hartford. "We moved here to start the company five days before 9/11. We wanted to spend the first year getting involved with the community."

But Sept. 11 thrust the troupe into the spotlight without the opportunity for warm-ups. "Everyone was just out to see what they could do — us, too." They developed street theater productions like "WW3," a take-off on the WWE (then WWF), which concerned a wrestling match between "Uncle Freedom" and "The Phantom Sheik of Terror."

"We were charting the conflict between the U.S. and the Middle East since World War II, and how 9/11 didn't come out of the blue," Rosenblatt said.

As Hartford became better known, the company was commissioned to develop sketches to be performed at conventions and union meetings, for such groups as Everyday Democracy and the Glastonbury MLK Community Initiative.

"We never stopped doing community-based work." It's easier, now that HartBeat is established and easier to find. "I remember back then, we were trying to talk to one person about a neighborhood issue, and we were told 'Well, if you're still here in 10 years, we'll talk.'"

HARTBEAT ENSEMBLE'S 15TH ANNIVERSARY BENEFIT, "15 Years of Theater for a Change," is held Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2-5 p.m. at Black-eyed Sally's, 350 Asylum St., Hartford. Tickets are $75 which includes a buffet lunch, open bar, a silent auction, music by The Rude Mechanicals and a performances by HartBeat company members. 860-548-9144, hartbeatensemble.org.