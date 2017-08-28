Artists To Converge On Hartford Skate Park For 'Graffiti Jam' Makeover

For years, Heaven Skate Park in Hartford has been a legal graffiti space. Graffiti artists have covered every visible surface, primarily with text and tags in a variety of colors, artists covering over each others' work with abandon.

Jose Camacho, one of the park's founders, is happy that graffiti artists feel freedom there. After all, the park calls itself Heaven Skate Park: Museum of Public Art. But Camacho is worried that the look of the park is off-putting to outsiders. He wants them to feel more welcome.

Rick Hartford / Courant file photo On Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to sunset, graffiti artists cover up the current graffiti at Heaven skate park with paintings of characters. On Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to sunset, graffiti artists cover up the current graffiti at Heaven skate park with paintings of characters. (Rick Hartford / Courant file photo)

"People are thinking it's kind of scary. I don't want it to get the 'ugly building' reputation," Camacho says of the skateboard haven across the street from Dunkin Donuts Park. "I want it to be a more friendly environment and I want a way to embrace the arts in Hartford."

Camacho isn't abandoning graffiti, but he wants the park's aesthetic presentation to be more focused. On Saturday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to sunset, artists from Connecticut and New York will converge on the park in a "graffiti jam" called "Character Assassins." Artists will cover up the current graffiti with paintings of characters.

"I want to see lots of characters, cartoon characters, anime, whatever character they can think of," Camacho said. "They have creative freedom. They can do whatever they imagine, as long as it's a character and it's community-friendly."

Michael McAndrews / Courant file photo Hartford's Heaven Skate Park, between Main and Trumbull Streets on the deck over I-84, will be treated as a blank canvas. Hartford's Heaven Skate Park, between Main and Trumbull Streets on the deck over I-84, will be treated as a blank canvas. (Michael McAndrews / Courant file photo)

Eighteen artists who are well-known in the graffiti community have signed up to participate: Vedas, Sinned, Nis, Free5, Eyesore, Phetus, Suby, Kingbee, Create, Moody, Reo, Ka, Mocks, Plasma Slugs, Sest2, Shiro, Hunto Rodriguez and Resa.

Camacho says other graffiti artists are welcome to join in the art-making as long as they agree to stick with the character theme and the family-friendly restriction.

After the "Character Assassins" event, Camacho says, Heaven will still be a legal graffiti zone, but he hopes that there will be respect for the new murals. "We just hope that the artwork will be up for more than two weeks," he says.

Brad Horrigan / Courant file photo Heaven skate park in downtown Hartford is a legal graffiti zone. Heaven skate park in downtown Hartford is a legal graffiti zone. (Brad Horrigan / Courant file photo)

Camacho plans more art-making events. "The ultimate goal is to have permanent murals in the towers up top of the skate park that represent Hartford and the community," he says.

The park will still be open as the painting is being done, so skaters are welcome to bring their boards. There will be a break-dancing battle, as well as music by DJ Face, DJ Stealth, Breakadawn, Young Alvin Gwop, Dina Brass, Essense the Rapper and Anne:Gogh.

Food vendors are invited to set up near the park. The Hartford Yard Goats will be on the road that day, so parking will be available around the ballpark. For details, visit the "Character Assassins" Facebook event page.

Art Factory

On Saturday, Sept. 9, another graffiti-making party will be held at the American Sleeve Bearings factory, 1 Spring St. in Stafford Springs. Fifty graffiti artists from all over New England will hold Art Factory Part 5. At the fifth annual family-friendly event, held from noon to 8 p.m., each artist will be given a train trestle to create an artwork.

Susan Dunne / Courant file photo A van painted to advertise Art Factory 3 features the images of and graffiti artist Lady Pink and break dancer Crazy Legs. It is seen parked outside the American Sleeve Bearings factory in Stafford Springs in a 2015 file photo. A van painted to advertise Art Factory 3 features the images of and graffiti artist Lady Pink and break dancer Crazy Legs. It is seen parked outside the American Sleeve Bearings factory in Stafford Springs in a 2015 file photo. (Susan Dunne / Courant file photo)

The free event is held with permission from the factory's owner Howard Buckland, who is a graffiti aficionado. The factory, built more than 100 years ago as the home of the Stafford Worsted Company, sits between the Main Street retail district and the Middle River, on the other side of which is Hyde Park.

Rock bands Kroma Kode, Loche, Uzoo and The Heirlooms will perform, and a DJ will be there.