Hartford-area golfers get a peek at the latest trend in golf at the 2017 Connecticut Golf Show Friday to Sunday, March 24 to 26, at the Connecticut Convention Center.

There will be a free indoor driving range, expert reps from the manufacturers in the game, skills contests, free golf and more. Hours are Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. $13; over 60 $11; children 12 and under free. ctgolfshow.com