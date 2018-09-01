Kegler's Funeral Farce "Final Arrangements" At Hole In The Wall

Scott Stephen Kegler has directed and acted at New Britain’s Hole in the Wall Theater for years, bringing such audacious projects as Nicky Silver’s “Fat Men in Skirts” to the community-based theater. Kegler’s also a playwright; Hole in the Wall staged his comedy “Whacked” in 2013.

Hole in the Wall is opening its 2018-19 season with a new Scott Stephen Kegler comedy, “Final Arrangements,” Sept. 14 through Oct. 6. The show, directed by Christina Giannelli, is a farce set in a funeral. Two wakes are in progress, including one for a much beloved clown.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with a Sunday matinee on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors. Sept. 21 is a “Pay What You Can” night. Hole in the Wall Theater is at 116 Main St., New Britain. 860-229-3049, hitw.org.