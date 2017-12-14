Memorable Moments On Connecticut's Stages In 2017

Join me, as the year winds to a close, in a survey of some of the sensational stage moments, highlights and trends of the past 12 months.

Literary Lights

The year began and ended with excellent adaptations of hard-to-adapt books. Jan. 1 was the last night of the weeklong run of the national tour of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at the Bushnell, which used high-tech special effects and movement theater techniques to achieve a visual equivalent of the book’s unique mindset. This month at the Yale Rep, playwright Nambi E. Kelley and director Seret Scott took Richard Wright’s singular sociopolitical thriller “Native Son” and — by changing its structure and tone, adding an interior monologue voice and jettisoning about a third of the story — forged a miraculous blend of plot, characters, and important underlying messages.

Other page-turning theater pieces included James Lecesne’s tour-de-force one-man adaptation of his own novel “Absolute Brightness” at Hartford Stage.

Joan Marcus "Native Son" at Yale Repertory Theatre was a lively literary adaptation. "Native Son" at Yale Repertory Theatre was a lively literary adaptation. (Joan Marcus)

Connecticut Takes New York

“Anastasia,” which premiered last year at Hartford Stage, opened on Broadway in May. The show had been tweaked (and much improved, in my opinion) during its journey from Connecticut to New York, including a complete overhaul of the song-and-dance number “Paris Holds the Key to Your Heart.” Despite getting snubbed by the Tony Awards (only two nominations, no wins), “Anastasia” is still going strong while shows that got a lot more attention (“Great Comet,” “Groundhog Day,” “Bandstand”) have fallen by the wayside. The Broadway “Anastasia” still boasts all but one of the same lead performers who were with the show in Hartford.

The Yale Rep’s “Indecent” also went to Broadway, following an off-Broadway run last year. It won two Tonys: for director Rebecca Taichman (whose Yale Rep work has regularly dazzled) and Hartford-born lighting designer Christopher Akerlind.

Other shows that Connecticut theaters helped send to New York this year include Steve Martin’s “Meteor Shower,” which premiered at Long Wharf in 2016, albeit with a different cast and director; “Napoli, Brooklyn,” another Long Wharf premiere, which transferred to off-Broadway with the same director and designers and many of the same actors; “Mary Jane,” with a different cast but the same director, Anne Kauffman, as for its Yale Rep premiere; and “The Moors,” with two of the same cast members as the Yale Rep premiere two seasons ago in an otherwise different production.

T. Charles Erickson "Napoli, Brooklyn," which premiered at Long Wharf, is one of several Connecticut shows that moved to Broadway or off-Broadway. "Napoli, Brooklyn," which premiered at Long Wharf, is one of several Connecticut shows that moved to Broadway or off-Broadway. (T. Charles Erickson)

The Neighborhood Bar

Cheers! Feb. 10 at the Garde Arts Center marked the last Connecticut stop for the last national tour of “Once.” The show had previously played the Shubert (twice), The Bushnell and the Waterbury Palace. “Once” turned each of these stages into an Irish pub that served actual drinks to audience members bold enough to walk into it while the show’s cast indulged in a wild musical jam session before the show properly began. Now that the performance rights have trickled down to small local companies, we’ll likely see a lot of creative overhauls of area theaters, but unless they have liquor licenses we won’t get that immersive introductory pub effect.

Another show that’s trickled down from national tours to more intimate small theater productions is the historic rock jam “Million Dollar Quartet.” Long may it roll.

Joan Marcus "Once" turned stages into an Irish pub that served actual drinks to audience members. "Once" turned stages into an Irish pub that served actual drinks to audience members. (Joan Marcus)

Toy Dogs

Gordon Edelstein’s production of “Endgame” at Long Wharf Stage II of the Samuel Beckett masterpiece had an all-star cast (Brian Dennehy, Reg E. Cathey, Joe Grifasi and Lynn Cohen), and some unexpected deviations from Beckett’s sacred text: Nagg and Nell emerged from clothes hampers instead of trashbins, Clov was not in redface, and broken computers were part of the onstage clutter. There was a lot to take in, but when a little toy dog joined the illustrious cast for a few moments, it stole the show. Wobbling and falling over with terrific comic timing, this inanimate object behaved as if it had been specially trained for the role.

Another scene-stealing canine was Paul, the life-size labrador puppet that Phillip Huber designed for “Darling Grenadine” at Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre.

Courtesy of Goodspeed Paul, the puppet in “Darling Grenadine” at Goodspeed, was one of two pretend pups that charmed audiences. Paul, the puppet in “Darling Grenadine” at Goodspeed, was one of two pretend pups that charmed audiences. (Courtesy of Goodspeed)

Shakespeare Lives!

While many regional theaters in other states embraced a popular new stage adaptation of “Shakespeare in Love,” the Yale Rep went darker and deeper with the premiere of “Imogen Says Nothing.” Aditi Brennan Kapil’s quasi-historical drama explored how insecure and depressing it must have been to be a member of Shakespeare’s touring acting troupe and added layers of female empowerment and ursine supernatural terror besides.

On the upbeat side of the bard, Darko Tresnjak directed both “The Comedy of Errors” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Hartford Stage this year, and Mark Lamos gave the nurse and parents a lot of unexpected funny business in his “Romeo and Juliet” at Westport Country Playhouse.

The comic onslaught, which in “Comedy of Errors” ran to Shakespearean fat jokes and fart jokes, could wear thin, but much of the merriment was welcome, and Tresnjak deserves credit for taking chances with tones, tempos and really long pieces of fabric.

Streetwise Economics Lessons

“Sunset Baby” at TheaterWorks was an excitable family drama with highly physicalized performers spouting revolutionary rhetoric. I thought it was the most provocative drama I saw all year. Here’s its heroine Nina (played by Brittany Bellizeare), explaining how she turned to crime in order to finance her education:

“You think books is free? You think college tuition just falls from the sky? Not when your mama is addicted and your daddy’s in jail. Nah. You want an education, you do what’s necessary to stay in the game. It’s a lot of straight A students hustlin’ to pay for those books. Sellin’ dime bags don’t put you in debt like Uncle Sam. Department of Education … they’re the real gangstas.”

Lanny Nagler “Sunset Baby” at TheaterWorks spouted some revolutionary rhetoric. “Sunset Baby” at TheaterWorks spouted some revolutionary rhetoric. (Lanny Nagler)

Impersonations

It’s hard to gauge the historical accuracy of Daisuke Tsuji’s impression of Shakespeare in “Imogen Says Nothing” at Yale Rep, or Hershey Felder as the composer in “Our Great Tchaikovsky” at Hartford Stage or Aaron LaVigne’s Jesus in “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Seven Angels Theatre, but they certainly were entertaining. Semina De Laurentis and R. Bruce Connelly captured the essence of a duo familiar from decades of TV and movies, in “George and Gracie — The Early Years” at Seven Angels without worrying overmuch about looks, while Isabelle Barbier in “The Diary of Ann Frank” at Playhouse on Park bore an eerie resemblance to photos of the real Frank. Andrew Long appeared in George Bernard Shaw’s “Heartbreak House” as Boss Mangan, made up to look the spitting image of Donald Trump.

Connecticut historical figures brought to life on stage included Roger Sherman (in “1776” at CT Rep), William Gillette (in “The Game’s Afoot” at Ivoryton Playhouse) and Mark Twain, Harriet Beecher Stowe, P.T. Barnum and William Gillette again in the new “A Connecticut Christmas Carol” at Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre.