'Something Rotten!' Rocks The Bushnell With Musical Mirth

Shall I compare thee to a “Something Rotten”?

That show art lively and intemperate.

Rough shins do tap dance across the stage

“Something Rotten”’s laughs come at so fast a pace.

Oh, I could do line-by-line parodies of Shakespeare until they make you ill. But that would be exactly the wrong way to prepare you for “Something Rotten!” This is a show that finds its humor in myriad ways and doesn’t give you time enough to get sick of any one aspect.

It’s a veritable laugh riot. Or to put it in the 16th century milieu in which it merrily dwells for two and half an hours, “Something Rotten!” is a laugh plague. It’s a laugh religious revolution. It’s a laugh colonization. It’s also, due to an out-of-control storyline, a laugh breakfast.

If you missed “Something Rotten” on Broadway, rest assured that the national tour — at The Bushnell through Feb. 4 — features several lead players from the final cast of the New York run. It also offers some outstanding new recruits like Blake Hammond, who’s visited The Bushnell previously on tours of “Cinderella” and “The Addams Family.”

The boisterous Hammond’s a big part of the Act One showstopper “A Musical,” which deals in rapid-fire references to many historic Broadway hits. The sign of the show’s greatness is that it’s able to pull off another Broadway-skewering routine in the second act without repeating itself.

The musical’s main satirical targets are Shakespeare, musical theater, Puritanism and the bubonic plague, but it doesn’t require special knowledge of any of those subjects for you to enjoy it. There are plenty of detailed references that will amuse the specialists in the audience, but the art is that the gags are still funny even if you don’t get the exact references.

The plot is original, so much so that you can’t guess where’s it’s going. It’s nice, for a change, to see a musical that’s not based on a play or a book or a movie. In fact, it’s a musical about how hard it can be to find a good idea for a musical.

Jeremy Daniels Scott Cote, left, Rob McClure and the cast of "Something Rotten!." Scott Cote, left, Rob McClure and the cast of "Something Rotten!." (Jeremy Daniels)

“Something Rotten!” does have some familiar faces, particularly that of Shakespeare, who’s depicted as a rascally rock star who sees his star fading and tries to further his fame by swiping the ideas of other playwrights. Adam Pascal, the original Roger in “Rent” and Radames in Elton John’s “Aida,” finds the right oozing sleaziness for the role, but can’t nail the character’s rock star moves or relentless energy. Pascal’s bard is strong, but seems weaker amid the other powerful lead players.

The story involves the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who are trying to keep their theater troupe afloat at a time when all anybody in Elizabethan England wants to see is the latest works of their former employee Shakespeare. Nick, who’s got a wife (played by McClure’s real-life spouse Maggie Lakis as an empowered, upbeat best-friend-for-life) and a kid on the way. He tries to reverse his fortunes quickly by paying a soothsayer to foresee a surefire hit. The seer is unreliable, mistaking “Hamlet” for “Omelette.” Nick is destined to have egg on his face. Rob McClure has the tricky task of making this character likable even when he’s being a louse.

Josh Grisetti’s challenge as Nigel is different. He’s the romantic one, composing sonnets for his love-at-first-sight muse Portia (Autumn Hurlbert, who has the forthright verve of a young Kristin Chenoweth). She happens to be the daughter of a strict Puritan preacher (and, for comic effect, latent homosexual) named Brother Jeremiah, played with brimstone bravado by Scott Cote. Grisetti is able to be goofy, funny, and a solid straight man for McClure while also holding down the duties of romantic lead.

Jeremy Daniels Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis and Josh Grisetti wish for a better future in "Something Rotten!" Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis and Josh Grisetti wish for a better future in "Something Rotten!" (Jeremy Daniels)

The plot neither matters a whole lot nor bogs down in detail. That’s the glory of “Something Rotten.” It’s traditional in its structure, promising and delivering big splashy songs and dances. But it’s also sure of itself, happy to tread its own new comic path with parodies, asides and a singular style.

Here, finally, is a Shakespeare satire that doesn’t feel obliged to use stupid British accents. There are plenty of codpiece jokes, but the comedy mostly rises above that level. You care about the characters.

“Something Rotten!” is based around foretelling the future, here’s an easy prediction: “Something Rotten!” is destined to become one of the most produced shows at high schools and colleges once the performance rights become available. It’s got the silliness and in-jokiness that students love, but also a fierce funny intelligence. Brace yourself now for the inevitable, and when it becomes ubiquitous, be thankful for its variety of laughs, its range of fun characters, and a new irreverent take on Shakespeare that’s neither slavish parody or lightweight mockery. Play on!

SOMETHING ROTTEN! — book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, is at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, through Feb. 4. Tickets are $22.50 to $117.50. 860-987-5900 and bushnell.org.