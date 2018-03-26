'She Kills Monsters' At CT Rep Enlivened By Impressive Puppets

Connecticut Repertory Theatre has a knack for finding shows that speak directly to college students — who happen to be the UConn-based theater’s main creative resource.

Even when CT Rep does a hoary classic like “The Importance of Being Earnest,” they mold it for a young cast and audience.

In “She Kills Monsters” — the wisecracking, cartoonishly modern comedy/drama at CT Rep through March 31 — the oldest character is 24 years old, unless you count the dragons and quasi-medieval marauders who may be a few centuries older than that.

“She Kills Monsters” is made for young people who are facing different paths in life and who find themselves having to be responsible and self-reliant when they might rather be reverting to the comforts of childhood. Kids and the elderly will find meaning in it too.

Agnes is a contemporary human woman (played here with appropriate forthrightness and a touch of ditheriness by the tall, commanding Vivienne James) who has lost her teenaged sister Tilly (pouty, precocious and a touch withdrawn Alexandra Brokowski) to a tragic car accident.

In a quest not that different from that of Orpheus and Eurydice (whose myth CT Rep explored in the Sarah Ruhl play “Eurydice” last year), Agnes descends into the netherworld to reconnect with her lost loved one. In this case, though, the netherworld is a “Dungeons & Dragons” roleplaying adventure that Tilly devised for her gaming community before she died. Agnes senses that playing the game will bring her a closer understanding of his sister, but she can’t proceed without the help of a stereotypically nerdy Dungeon Master named Chuck (Andrew Smith, looking pretty much like I did myself when I was a nerdy high schooler). Even with Chuck’s guidance, Agnes is pretty hopeless as a gamer. When she meets up with a band of marauding female warriors and enchanted beings, they dub her “Agnes the Asshatted.”

From left: Vivienne James (Agnes), Betty Smith (Kaliope), Alex Brokowski (Tilly) and Kristen Wolfe (Lilith) in "She Kills Monsters."

While awkwardly navigating the creatures orchestrated by Tilly — with names such as Orcus, Farrah the Faerie and Evil Tina — Agnes evokes a few demons of her own, including one based on her unsatisfying relationship with her noncommittal boyfriend Miles (a well-modulated performance by Perry Madison).

“She Kills Monsters” handles a lot of stress, from sword-wielding nymphs (such sexist terms are used throughout the play) to high school guidance counselor issues, in its brisk intermission-less 90 minutes. A lot of the reactions to encroaching terrors are comical, but the show does not shy away from real discussions of grief and loss. The whole play is based around one family member trying in vain to bond with another. Issues of sexual identity, jealousy, insecurity and modern romance are also raised.

Such a riotous mix of pop culture and pop psychology comes naturally to playwright Qui Nguyen, who wrote “She Kills Monsters” for his own Vampire Cowboys Theatre Company in 2011 and turned his own family history into the hit comic book adventure play “Vietgone.”

The CT Rep production lacks the zany danger and friendly ensemble camaraderie of Nguyen’s own Vampire Cowboys shows. The lines sound rehearsed and can come off flat when they get bogged down in D&D minutiae. There’s a lot of careful blocking by director Madeline Sayet that keeps the actors from cutting loose. The play begs for a looser, campier feel.

Vivienne James as Agnes in "She Kills Monsters" at Connecticut Repertory Theatre through March 31.

But this production, staged in CT Rep’s intimate Studio Theatre space, has some surprises of its own. The mythical beasts being smote by the roleplaying adventures are larger-than-life puppets designed by Zach Broome of the renowned UConn Puppet Arts program. These are marvelous puppets, moving in ways you don’t expect and adding a shiny frenzy to the show.

There are many laughs to be had — in the background music choices (Cranberries, Beck, LL Cool J and 10,000 Maniacs), in the thrown-off one-liners like “I’m in the mood for danger” and “Is this your special skill — asking questions?,” and in the outrageous costumes and puppets. The D&D game itself is pretty compelling, and not just as a metaphor for Agnes’ self-enlightenment.

“She Kills Monsters” is light entertainment with dungeon-dark themes. When Agnes asks “Am I going crazy?,” her sister Tilly answers “It’s better than being dead.”

SHE KILLS MONSTERS by Qui Nguyen, directed by Madeline Sayet, runs through March 31 at Connecticut Repertory Theatre’s Studio Theatre, 802 Bolton Road, on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; and Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $33, $28 for seniors and $10 for students. 860-486-2113 and crt.uconn.edu.