Long Wharf's 'Office Hour' A Dark, Action-Packed Meditation

Julia Cho’s “Office Hour” had an auspicious opening night Wednesday. The Long Wharf Theatre was still reeling from the revelations that led to the firing, 24 hours earlier, of the theater’s longtime artistic director Gordon Edelstein. Before the play began, there were pronouncements by the Long Wharf’s managing director and acting artistic director, Josh Borenstein, and the chairwoman of the board of trustees, Laura Pappano.

“Long Wharf Theatre has never shied from having difficult conversations, and we’re not going to shy from this one,” Pappano said.

The two leaders spoke a little more, then yielded the stage to an intense drama about gun violence, disenfranchised youth, social profiling, casual racism, rage, rebelliousness, artistic purity and death.

Phew. So glad Julia Cho was on hand to remind us what the Long Wharf is all about. “Fireflies,” the light comedy Edelstein directed earlier this season, would not have cut it.

Timing is everything, and “Office Hour” is a timely show. It’s about things that a lot of people dread: violence, awkward confrontations, defensiveness, misunderstood body language. There’s a moment when a character mistakes a friendly hug for a very different sort of affection. That’s the sort of difficult conversation piece referred to by Pappano.

“Office Hour” is enjoyably disjointed. It doesn’t pretend to have answers, or even a plot. It’s a series of conversations that descend into nightmarish dream sequences that snap back to reality.

The situation: Gina, an adjunct professor at an unnamed university has been hearing her colleagues complain about a student, Dennis, who’d written highly disturbing poems and screenplays in their classes.

She thinks they’re describing Dennis as “troubled,” but they’re saying, without compassion, that “he’s trouble.” They call him a “classic shooter,” as in the type of kid who can be expected to shoot up his school. Gina, who now has Dennis in one of her writing classes, uses a private meeting with him during office hours to try to reach him. He’s uncommunicative, guarded, dressed in black, his face obscured by large sunglasses. It turns out that he does indeed own firearms.

Spoiler alert? No. I could lay out every moment of this show and you’d still find the performance shocking, surprising, alarming and unnerving. The dark fantasy segments keep you guessing.

T. Charles Erickson The dark social drama "Office Hour" stars Jackie Chung as a compassionate teacher and Daniel Chung as her troubled student. The dark social drama "Office Hour" stars Jackie Chung as a compassionate teacher and Daniel Chung as her troubled student. (T. Charles Erickson)

Lisa Peterson is a treasured director in the national regional theater scene and off-Broadway. Her Connecticut credits include José Rivera’s “Sueño” at Hartford Stage, Tony Kushner’s “Slavs!” at Yale Rep and Donald Margulies’ 9/11 meditation “Two Days” in the same Stage II space where “Office Hour” now holds court. Peterson stages “”Office Hour” with action, fast pacing and bloody abandon, but doesn’t make it come off as sensationalized.

There is actual danger being dramatized in this show, but this production of “Office Hour” also contains what I like to refer to as “danger elements.” These are the unpredictable or tricky moments that can make live theater so exciting. In “Office Hour,” a standard-issue Jansport backpack has to be grabbed, carried, then dropped on the floor in a manner that makes its contents spill out. A series of tightly choreographed tableaux happen so fast that it’s amazing the actors don’t slam into each other. Doors and windows become portals of rapid escape.

How does one explain that such a fast-paced, high-intensity, rapid-fire show is also a dark philosophical musing on everything from psychological disturbances to teacher-student relations and the pervasive state of fear in America today? The central performances by Jackie Chung as Gina and Daniel Chung as Dennis show a range of emotions, from passivity to hyperactivity. Daniel Chung barely talks for much of the play, striking a brooding young-Brando stance. Jackie Chung succeeds at the unenviable task of making the act of talking to a wall — trying to break through to a sullen student — into something resembling a two-way conversation.

Peterson’s direction allows for realistic and absurdist style to coalesce. Robert Kaplowitz does a bang-up job as sound designer and composer, using background muzak and a ticking clock to underscore the suspense of Cho’s who-will-do-what-now scenario.

As she already showed with the Long Wharf productions of her plays “BFE” and “Durango” over a decade ago, nobody can write about disenfranchised youth, generational disconnect and the torpor of daily life like Julia Cho. “Office Hour” proves she’s still socially relevant, uncompromising, thought-provoking and progressive. And so, at this difficult transitional moment in his history, is the Long Wharf Theatre.

OFFICE HOUR runs Jan. 17 through Feb. 1 at the Long Wharf Theatre, 222 Sargent Dr., New Haven. Performances are Tuesday at 7 p.m.; Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.. Added performances are Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.; Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.; and Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.Tickets are $29 to $90. 203-787-4282 and longwharf.org.