Hartford Stage's 'Feeding The Dragon' A Passionate Telling Of A Childhood

In her new one-woman show “Feeding the Dragon” — at Hartford Stage through Feb. 4, en route to off Broadway — Sharon Washington could hardly be more ingratiating. Or more present. Or more active.

Washington walks onto the stage while the theater’s pre-recorded “Turn off your cell phones” announcement is still playing. When the recording instructs the audience to be quiet, she puts a finger to her lips and adds a vocal “Shhhhh.”

Then Washington (an accomplished stage and screen actress who originated the role of Grace in August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” and was last seen at Hartford Stage in “Digging Eleven” in 1999) begins telling her own life story. It’s set in the St. Agnes branch of the New York Public Library.

But that pre-show “Ssssh” is not a foreshadowing. Washington doesn’t depict the building as a rule-bound sanctuary for readers and researchers. She lived there, in a custodial apartment with her family. She uses the library after hours, as a playground. She reads. She acts out stories with her friends. The family dog escapes and gets lost in the stacks.

Washington relates these childhood memories animatedly, impersonating all the characters in each story. There is abundant background music. When she describes her father’s memories of the movie “Gone With the Wind,” Max Steiner’s score from that film swirls up in the background.

The presentation can seem overproduced, with every big moment underscored or acted out with great enthusiasm. But thanks to the star’s natural ebullience and director Maria Mileaf’s uncluttered staging, most of these moments work well, are deeply felt and avoid overkill.

Washington’s impression of her father is particularly appealing, full of love and respect. She recalls his jokes, his dubious disco dancing skills. Mostly she relates how hard he worked stoking the library furnace day and night, the job that gives this play its metaphorical title.

So it’s all the more unsettling when little Sharon’s father is revealed to be an alcoholic. Real-life social issues start to insinuate themselves into the childhood fantasy world.

“Feeding the Dragon” doesn’t only change its mood mid-show, it changes its direction. Washington talks about being sent away from home, to live with relatives while her parents work through their difficulties. She describes a road trip with her father to see other relatives, in a Southern state. This adventure has no sense of wonder; it is a fearful one, set during the racism-stoked unrest of the early 1970s.

It’s awkward to have to pass judgment on the artistic value of someone’s life story, but theatrically speaking, “Feeding the Dragon” loses a great deal of its power when its lead character leaves the library. Stories of racial injustice, culture clashes and coming-of-age revelations are common in the theater. The entrancing growing-up-in-a-library story is not, and as soon as that magical world dissipates, it is greatly missed.

Tony Ferrieri’s staggering set design is geared to the library scenes, not to anything outside of them. The stage has stairs that also serve as bright bookcase shelves. Bright changing-colored windows are the backdrop. It’s a well-lit shrine of literary enlightenment.

There’s so much for readers to appreciate in Washington’s storytelling style. When she quotes from a book by Langston Hughes or Zora Neale Hurston, she picks up the exact book she’s quoting from. The book props aren’t generic. Washington really is sharing her tastes.

Shifting environments and topics lead to a too-general, rather unsatisfying finish for what begins as a unique experience. There’s still a lot to recommend in this passionate, personal performance. Washington’s athletic rundown of her own life story is fun to watch. But she can’t quite slay the dragon of dramatic structure.

FEEDING THE DRAGON, written and performed by Sharon Washington, opens Jan. 11 and runs through Feb. 4 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church St., Hartford. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with added performances at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 28 and at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 24 and Feb. 2. Tickets are $25 to $90. 860-527-5151 and hartfordstage.org.