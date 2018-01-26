TheaterWorks' 'Constellations' A Stellar, World-Shifting Collaboration

I liked that bit. Not so much the second time, though. That part was funny. Maybe funnier from that different angle. That joke got tightened. She’s stuttering again. He’s fluttering his arms again. Oh, there’s that same bit once more. Huh.

TheaterWork’s “Constellations” offers varying takes on the same situation. A couple meets, falls in love, cares for each other, breaks apart, comes back together. Only not always, or not always in that order, or not in a way where you always know what just happened.

This is the second show that’s opened this week in Connecticut in which dramatic moments are repeated or revised with slight variations. In Julia Cho’s “Office Hour” at the Long Wharf, this technique is used to explore inner fears and nightmarish imaginings.

“Constellations” has a more upbeat application of this shifting-scenes style. Nick Payne’s largely lighthearted romance was a hit in London (where it premiered in 2012) and in New York (where it starred Jake Gyllenhaal in 2015). Now the two-character, single-set, 70-minute show is a popular choice for regional theaters.

Marianne and Roland meet at a barbecue. Then we see them meet again, apparently at the same barbecue, saying essentially the same things, but then very different things. He’s in a relationship. Then he’s married. Then he’s not.

Some things stay constant. Roland is a beekeeper, which becomes part of a romantic metaphor later on. She’s a theoretical physicist, a scientific calling that gives the play its whirling, unfettered structure.

What we are experiencing is a multiverse. It appears to shift from one reality to another at points that seem random but aren’t. Payne’s script tends to jump time streams at particularly fraught moments: an awkward conversation, a first kiss, a medical diagnosis, a proposal. We see merry consequences but also tragic ones.

Roland is played by the adorably scruffy M. Scott McLean. He was in a different two-character romantic play, David Greig’s “Midsummer,” at TheaterWorks in 2016. It’s like he brought one of the multiverses along with him. Allison Pistorius is a demure yet slyly witty Marianne — it’s a role she’s played previously at the Dallas Theater Center.

Both actors sport British accents. Pistorius sounds a bit like Emma Thompson. McLean sounds like all the young Beatles rolled together.

“Constellations” is undoubtedly a play we’ll be seeing a lot of in the future — this future and many others — once it gets taken up by community and college theaters. This purposefully repetitive play will stand up to repeated viewings because, as TheaterWorks proves with this shiny, snappy production, “Constellations” is as fun a challenge for designers and directors as it is for actors.

Jean Kim’s transformative scenic design doesn’t just turn the TheaterWorks performance space into an arena setting, it makes it seem as if it had always been that way. Longtime TheaterWorksgoers may recall shows like “Eleemosynary” (in 1999) for which seating was arranged on either side of the playing area, but what Kim has done is worlds away from rolling some bleachers around. She has created a shiny black central circular performance area, then added seating sections that match exactly with the auditorium’s existing architecture. It’s an astounding achievement.

Lanny Nagler Allison Pistorius and M. Scott McLean in "Constellations" at TheaterWorks through Feb. 18. Allison Pistorius and M. Scott McLean in "Constellations" at TheaterWorks through Feb. 18. (Lanny Nagler)

With the small round stage as inspiration, director Rob Ruggiero can rotate the actors slightly each time a scene restarts or stutters. Having just used a turntable stage for his revival of “Rags” at the Goodspeed Opera House, Ruggiero now shows us what can happen when the stage doesn’t turn but the actors do. In either fashion, Ruggiero is accomplished at finding new angles from which to see things.

A final innovation that deserves high praise for this “Constellations” is the subtle yet universe-shaping concept of having the show’s short bursts of background music performed by a live musician. Composer/performer Billy Bivona can be seen toward the back of the auditorium, in a place where a theater might ordinarily put a soundboard. He watches the actors and follows their movements with jazzy electric guitar fingerings. These are not wild improvisations — the actors’ movements are set, and Bivona is limited in the areas where he can musically intrude. But having him there live puts the performance on another plane. It’s similar to having a modern dance troupe perform to a live combo rather than a recording. There’s a warmth that makes all the difference.

A show that uses scientific theories to keep circling back upon itself, undermining its own plot and characters, would not seem to be a good candidate for words like “warmth.” Yes, you can get lost in the stars. Your mind might easily drift. When the shifting scenes don’t work, they can come off as bad acting exercises in changing the emphasis of certain lines or trying it in a different voice.

But when “Constellations” clicks, it has stars in its eyes and a lot of bright minds behind them. It’s a stellar collaboration.

CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne, directed by Rob Ruggiero, runs through Feb. 18 at TheaterWorks, 233 Pearl St., Hartford. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2:30 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. $30 to $70, $15 student rush. 860-527-7838 and theaterworkshartford.org.