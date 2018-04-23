A Likable "As You Like It" At CT Rep

For its big spring show in 2016, Connecticut Repertory Theatre presented the musical “Spamalot.” A year ago in the same spring slot, there was “Shrek the Musical.”

This year the choice is Shakespeare’s “As You Like It”: not a musical (though it does contain several songs), yet similarly set in an enchanted forest populated by strapping young men with swords, strong-willed women of regal bearing and goofy peasants. Shakespeare isn’t quite Monty Python or William Steig, but “As You Like It” is one of the bard’s wilder plots. It contains a wrestling match, a cross-dressing deception, a lot of amusing misunderstandings and some frisky country dances.

It’s a good choice for the current crop of UConn acting students (of both the BFA and MFA varieties), who’ve shown in recent productions that they can handle sober dramas (“Our Country’s Good”) as well as high comedy (“The Importance of Being Earnest”), but who might be at their best when there’s darkness amid the light (“That Poor Girl and How He Killed Her,” “She Kills Monsters”). This play also features banishment, broken hearts, violence and disturbing sexism and classism.

“As You Like It” has two male romantic leads: Orlando (played here by the affable Nick Nudler, the dashing Jack from the aforementioned “Earnest”) and Rosalind (cheery Alex Campbell), who spends much of the play in male garb. Some of the supporting cast play big and silly, while others underplay even when they’re being asked to cart around stuffed-animal sheep. There doesn’t seem to be rhyme or reason for this stylistic mish-mash, though the play certainly allows for just this range of interpretations.

CT Rep likes to insert a couple of professional actors into the otherwise student-stocked casts of each of its larger school-year productions. This time, the pros are John Hadden and Jonathan Croy. Hadden, a glinty-eyed rapscallion of an actor whom I recall fondly from several productions he did with New Haven’s Elm Shakespeare Company, plays Jacques. He delivers the famous “All the world’s a stage” speech in a bright, conversational manner, as if he’d just thunk up this incredible metaphor. Croy does double duty as brothers Duke Frederick (mean, pacing around the castle) and Duke Senior (sweet, banished to the forest).

Director Kristin Wold generally goes for a natural, fluid, down-to-earth playing style. The Shakespearean dialogue sounds like dialogue, not scanned poetry. When things need to get more lyrical, Zack Dictakis (who played the musician Orpheus in Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice” at CT Rep last year) struts out with a stringed instrument and sings, often accompanied by violin and percussion from other ensemble members.

Some of the costume choices are uninspired — do we really need a jester to wear colored ribbons and bells? Womanliness is denoted by fancy gown and masculinity by vests and tight pants.

Gerry Goodstein John Hadden (standing) amid the foresters of "As Your Like It" at Connecticut Repertory Theatre through April 29. John Hadden (standing) amid the foresters of "As Your Like It" at Connecticut Repertory Theatre through April 29. (Gerry Goodstein)

The double-casting can be confusing, not so much with Croy’s dukes, to whom he’s given very different voices and gestures, but with their respective followers, who don’t do enough to make each of their small roles distinct. Having actors play multiple roles is already problematic in a play where we know one of the characters is not as s/he seems.

The set is a simple yet effective arrangement of screens and hangings. The show opens with a wordless, rhythmic romp around the stage that sets up some of the basic struggles in the show — love, honor, deceit, isolation. It’s artsy but funny.

Ultimately, this “As You Like It” belies its title: It’s simply too diverse to be what any one audience member would like. But titles be damned. (I recollect a Yale School of Drama production that was set in the 1960s and retitled the play “Can You Dig It?”) This one is a great equalizer: plenty of laughs, plenty of dramas, quite a lot of music, very few cuts (leading to a two-hour-45-minute running time) and lots for the student to do. What’s not to like?

AS YOU LIKE IT plays through April 29 at the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre, 802 Bolton Road, on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on April 28 and 29. The April 28 matinee will be interpreted in American Sign Language. Tickets are $10 to $35. 860-486-2113 and crt.uconn.edu.